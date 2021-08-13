Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Listowel resident faces sexual assault charges in incidents dating from 2015-2017

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 11:57 am
In a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Transportation and CVSA, L&A OPP remove 7 "unsafe" commercial vehicles from local roads last Friday. Things like faulty brakes, lights, tire issues amongst list of items checked before removal. View image in full screen
In a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Transportation and CVSA, L&A OPP remove 7 "unsafe" commercial vehicles from local roads last Friday. Things like faulty brakes, lights, tire issues amongst list of items checked before removal. The Canadian Press

Perth County OPP have charged a 36-year-old Listowel resident in a historical sexual assault investigation.

Police say that just before midnight on Aug. 1, 2021, they responded to a report of sexual assaults that are alleged to have occurred on an on-going basis between 2015 and 2017 in Listowel.

Officers have charged the Listowel resident with two counts each of sexual assault on a person under 16 and sexual interference.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Non-event' — Norfolk County discourages Friday the 13th motorcycle trip to Port Dover

The person is also charged with one count each of making sexually explicit material available to someone under 16 and an invitation to sexually touching a person under 16.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagOPP tagListowel tagListowel Ontario tagPerth County Ontario Provincial Police taghistorial sexual assault tagseual assault uner 16 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers