Listowel resident faces sexual assault charges in incidents dating from 2015-2017

Send this page to someone via email

Perth County OPP have charged a 36-year-old Listowel resident in a historical sexual assault investigation.

Police say that just before midnight on Aug. 1, 2021, they responded to a report of sexual assaults that are alleged to have occurred on an on-going basis between 2015 and 2017 in Listowel.

Officers have charged the Listowel resident with two counts each of sexual assault on a person under 16 and sexual interference.

The person is also charged with one count each of making sexually explicit material available to someone under 16 and an invitation to sexually touching a person under 16.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Advertisement