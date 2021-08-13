Menu

Canada

‘Non-event:’ Norfolk County discourages Friday the 13th motorcycle trip to Port Dover

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 7:30 am
Police say about 75,000 descended on the small community of Port Dover for Friday the 13th festivities. View image in full screen
Police say about 75,000 descended on the small community of Port Dover for Friday the 13th festivities. Don Mitchell / Global News

Friday the 13th is going to look a bit different this time around in Port Dover due to the pandemic.

Motorcyclists usually flock to the lakeside town in Northfolk County by the tens of thousands for a traditional Friday the 13 pilgrimage.

Due to the pandemic though, and for the second Friday the 13th in a row, officials are trying to urge people not to come.

“Council declared this a non-event,” said Kristal Chop, Northfolk County mayor.

Chop said there will be no vendors, beer tents, entertainment, or camping allowed.

Despite being urged not to, Friday the 13th bikers descend on Port Dover, Ont.

She admitted that this will likely not deter all riders, so the municipality has made some preparations.

“We are fully aware people are still going to come,” she said.

“We have porta-potties set up. Garbage cans are out. We have a number of road closures in town so parking will be quite limited.”

This year, bikers won’t be able to park along the main street because the county wanted to give pedestrians more room to spread out downtown.

Despite the warning, Chop is hoping those that do come to support local businesses.

“We have a lot of new breweries and winners and a new Mexican restaurant,” she said.

“I encourage people to take a drive around the rest of the country and experience some of the other offerings Norfolk has.”

This is the only Friday 13th in 2021. The next one will not happen until May 13th, 2022.

