Canada

Driver with life-threatening injuries after crash near Belwood Lake: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 2:29 pm
OPP say one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
OPP say one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Wednesday evening. Wellington County OPP

Wellington County OPP say one person is in life-threatening condition following a crash near Belwood Lake on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Wellington Road 16 at about 5:30 p.m. for reports of a crash between a pickup truck and a minivan.

Boss charged after underage employee sexually assaulted at work in Fergus, OPP say

Police said five patients were treated by paramedics and a 31-year-old driver was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The road was closed through the night for the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam video is asked to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122.

