Health

Yukon declares emergency after record overdose deaths reported

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2022 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Opioid Crisis: Mothers losing children to fentanyl overdoses speak out on small community in crisis' Opioid Crisis: Mothers losing children to fentanyl overdoses speak out on small community in crisis
Five mothers share stories of their children dying of opioid overdoses often after taking drugs cut with fentanyl – an opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin – Nov 12, 2021

The Yukon government has declared a substance use health emergency after toxic drugs pushed overdose deaths to new peaks.

Health Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee says the drugs are killing people and creating a mental health crisis in every community in the Yukon

McPhee says the territory will act to address the emergency including using a public awareness and education campaign.

Read more: Yukon’s opioid fatality rate now highest in Canada, overtaking B.C.: coroner

 

Trending Stories

She says it is not safe to use drugs alone.

Dr. Catherine Elliott, the acting chief medical health officer, says there were a record 23 deaths last year, a 475 per cent increase from 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Yukon’s chief coroner said Wednesday that officials have confirmed four deaths due to illicit drugs in the first seven days of this year and they’re investigating three other deaths that are thought to be drug-related.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
