Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saint John police make arrest after shooting leaves man in serious condition

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 12:48 pm
A 27-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder in the shooting. View image in full screen
A 27-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder in the shooting. Tim Roszell/Global News

Police in Saint John arrested a man for attempted murder after a shooting on Wednesday sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Saint John Police Force said officers conducted a “high-risk traffic stop” at 2:40 a.m. Thursday morning and arrested a 27-year-old man.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court later in the day.

Read more: Man in ‘serious condition’ after shooting in Saint John early Wednesday: police

On Wednesday at 3:44 a.m., police responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting in the area of Cedar Grove Crescent.

Trending Stories

In a news release, police said officers found a 26-year-old man who had life-threatening injuries.

“He was transported to hospital and remains in serious condition,” an update on Thursday read.

Story continues below advertisement

Police noted they believe the two men knew each other.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Brunswick Crime tagsaint john police force tagSaint John Crime tagSaint John shooting tagSJPF shooting tagSaint John attempted murder tagSaint John shooting investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers