Saint John police make arrest after shooting leaves man in serious condition

Police in Saint John arrested a man for attempted murder after a shooting on Wednesday sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Saint John Police Force said officers conducted a “high-risk traffic stop” at 2:40 a.m. Thursday morning and arrested a 27-year-old man.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court later in the day.
On Wednesday at 3:44 a.m., police responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting in the area of Cedar Grove Crescent.
Trending Stories
In a news release, police said officers found a 26-year-old man who had life-threatening injuries.
“He was transported to hospital and remains in serious condition,” an update on Thursday read.
Police noted they believe the two men knew each other.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments