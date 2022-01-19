Man in ‘serious condition’ after shooting in Saint John early Wednesday: police

Saint John police say a young man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the city.
Police say the shooting was reported just after 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday, and occurred in the area of Cedar Grove Crescent.
Police found an injured 26-year-old man, who was taken to hospital, “and remains in serious condition.”
In a release, the Saint John Police Force says officers believe that the people involved are known to each other, but no arrests have been made as of 10 a.m.
The area, Cedar Grove Crescent between First Street and Parks Street, is currently closed to traffic.
“Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area that has dash-cam or video surveillance of the incident at the time it occurred,” read the release.
