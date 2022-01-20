Coldstream man killed in single vehicle crash

Send this page to someone via email

A Coldstream man died early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Spallumcheen.

RCMP said preliminary findings from the investigation show the vehicle was travelling eastbound on the stretch of Highway 97, near the Highway 97A interchange, when it collided with several objects, including a concrete barrier, eventually coming to rest against a rock wall at the location.

The driver, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next of kin has been notified and the RCMP is supporting an ongoing investigation being carried out by the BC Coroners Service.

