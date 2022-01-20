Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Coldstream man killed in single vehicle crash

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 10:51 am
Police lights. View image in full screen
Police lights. Global News

A Coldstream man died early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Spallumcheen.

Read more: Victim of Sept. 20 North Okanagan shooting named in court documents

RCMP said preliminary findings from the investigation show the vehicle was travelling eastbound on the stretch of Highway 97, near the Highway 97A interchange, when it collided with several objects, including a concrete barrier, eventually coming to rest against a rock wall at the location.

Trending Stories

The driver, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen man charged with second-degree murder for fatal shooting

The next of kin has been notified and the RCMP is supporting an ongoing investigation being carried out by the BC Coroners Service.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagInvestigation tagHighway 97 tagvernon rcmp tagcoldstream tagspallumcheen tagNext of kin tagConcrete Barrier tagHighway 97A interchange tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers