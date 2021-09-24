Victim of Sept. 20 North Okanagan shooting named in court documents

Send this page to someone via email

The victim of Monday’s North Okanagan shooting has been named in court documents.

Jevon Smith, 46, is charged with the second-degree murder of Dakota Samoleski in Spallumcheen on Sept. 20, according to information on the charge.

The relationship between the two men and details that led to the crime are not spelled out in documents, and Mounties have said that they won’t likely offer more information up as the matter is before the courts.

Court records indicate that Smith had a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2013. It includes everything from motor vehicle offences to weapons and break and enter charges.

RCMP ask that anyone who had contact with Smith in the hours preceding this incident to contact the Southeast District Major Crime unit at 1-877-987-8477.