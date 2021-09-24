Menu

Crime

Victim of Sept. 20 North Okanagan shooting named in court documents

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 9:24 am
Mounties searched the area and found a body in the 4500 block of Back Enderby Road in Spallumcheen. View image in full screen
Mounties searched the area and found a body in the 4500 block of Back Enderby Road in Spallumcheen. Megan Turcato/Global Okanagan

The victim of Monday’s North Okanagan shooting has been named in court documents.

Jevon Smith, 46, is charged with the second-degree murder of Dakota Samoleski in Spallumcheen on Sept.  20, according to information on the charge.

The relationship between the two men and details that led to the crime are not spelled out in documents, and Mounties have said that they won’t likely offer more information up as the matter is before the courts.

Read more: Spallumcheen man charged with second-degree murder for fatal shooting

Court records indicate that Smith had a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2013. It includes everything from motor vehicle offences to weapons and break and enter charges.

RCMP ask that anyone who had contact with  Smith in the hours preceding this incident to contact the Southeast District Major Crime unit at 1-877-987-8477.

