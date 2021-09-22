Spallumcheen man charged with second-degree murder for fatal shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A North Okanagan man with a lengthy criminal record has now been charged in relation to a Monday shooting in Spallumcheen that left one dead.

The BC Prosecution Service approved a charge of second-degree murder against Jevon Daniel Smith, 46, of Spallumcheen.

“This investigation developed quickly from a very dynamic and dangerous situation and its speedy result can only be attributed to the effective co-ordination between the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP, RCMP Air Services, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and the Southeast District Major Crime Unit,” Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the B.C. RCMP said in a press release.

As this matter is now before the courts, RCMP said further updates will be limited, though they ask that anyone who had contact with Smith in the hours preceding this incident to contact the Southeast District Major Crime unit at 1-877-987-8477.

A search of Court Services Online indicates that Smith’s criminal record goes back to 2013 and includes everything from motor vehicle offences, weapons charges and break and enters.

