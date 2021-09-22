Menu

Crime

Spallumcheen man charged with second-degree murder for fatal shooting

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 5:04 pm
Mounties searched the area and found a body in the 4500 block of Back Enderby Road in Spallumcheen. View image in full screen
Mounties searched the area and found a body in the 4500 block of Back Enderby Road in Spallumcheen. Megan Turcato/Global Okanagan

A North Okanagan man with a lengthy criminal record has now been charged in relation to a Monday shooting in Spallumcheen that left one dead.

The BC Prosecution Service approved a charge of second-degree murder against Jevon Daniel Smith, 46, of Spallumcheen.

Read more: North Okanagan shooting leaves one dead; RCMP arrest suspect

“This investigation developed quickly from a very dynamic and dangerous situation and its speedy result can only be attributed to the effective co-ordination between the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP, RCMP Air Services, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and the Southeast District Major Crime Unit,” Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the B.C. RCMP said in a press release.

Read more: Man arrested for pointing laser at planes in flight: Vernon RCMP

As this matter is now before the courts, RCMP said further updates will be limited, though they ask that anyone who had contact with  Smith in the hours preceding this incident to contact the Southeast District Major Crime unit at 1-877-987-8477.

A search of Court Services Online indicates that Smith’s criminal record goes back to 2013 and includes everything from motor vehicle offences, weapons charges and break and enters.

