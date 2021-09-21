Menu

Crime

Vernon shooting leaves one dead; RCMP arrest suspect

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 12:27 pm
RCMP arrested a man following a shooting in Vernon. View image in full screen
RCMP arrested a man following a shooting in Vernon. Global News

A man was arrested in Armstrong on Monday after a shooting in Vernon left one person dead.

Just after 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, Vernon/North Okanagan Rural RCMP received a report of a possible shooting and an associated vehicle fleeing the area, RCMP said in a press release.

Mounties searched the area and found a body in the 4500-block of Enderby Road.

“A continued search coordinated by RCMP Air Services and supported by the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and Vernon/North Okanagan officers resulted in locating the vehicle,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the B.C. RCMP in a press release.

“Shortly after, one man was located and arrested near Armstrong and taken into custody. In the process of the search and arrest, one police vehicle was damaged by the suspect vehicle. Fortunately, no injuries resulted.”

The southeast district major crime unit has assumed conduct of the investigation.

The identity and further details regarding the deceased person will not be released pending further investigation and notification of next of kin.

“At this time, we believe that the man arrested and the deceased person were known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” Shoihet said.

