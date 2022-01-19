1 person dead, another critically injured after house fire in Toronto’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and another suffered critical injuries in a house fire in the west end of Toronto on Wednesday evening.

Toronto Fire Acting Chief Jim Jessop told reporters that crews received reports of a structure fire at 612 Gladstone Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.

Jessop said once on scene, crews were met with “heavy fire conditions,” and rescued two individuals from the home.

FIRE: (UPDATE)

Gladstone Ave & Shanly St

– police o/s

– @Toronto_Fire o/s – dealing with fire

– @TorontoMedics advised there are 2 patients with injuries in critical condition

ROAD CLOSURE: Shanly St closed from Dufferin St to Bartlett Ave

– ongoing investigation#GO123096

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 20, 2022

He said one was rushed to hospital and is in life-threatening condition.

The other person, Jessop said, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Jessop said the fire was a “deep-seated and hot fire,” adding that firefighters were “met with a wall of heat and flame.”

He said from what he has observed on the scene, the fire “certainly came up from the basement.”

According to Jessop, several firefighters who were overcome by the heat were assessed by Toronto paramedics, and have reported back to duty.

He said Toronto Fire will remain on scene to conduct fire watch, check for hot spots and assist in the investigation as needed.

Police said Shanly Street is closed from Dufferin Street to Bartlett Avenue.

Jessop said Toronto Fire extends its “deepest condolences and sympathy” to those impacted by the “tragic fatal fire.”

Jessop added that his “thoughts and prayers” are with the other individual who is now fighting for their life in hospital.