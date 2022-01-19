Kingston, Ont. acknowledges ‘Snow Angels’, people who help neighbours during wintry conditions

Send this page to someone via email

The heavy snow may have passed, but in Kingston, Ont., the helping out continues, with neighbour looking out for neighbour.

“I certainly appreciated the help,” says Fran Joaquin.

Her neighbour, John Hounsome, was able to lend a helping hand by shovelling the snow outside both their homes.

“We’ve had a lot of it in the last couple of days and I saw a neighbour out and I thought I’d come over and give her a hand with some of this last little bit of the heavy stuff,” says Hounsome.

And while Hounsome doesn’t have to do it, he says he likes to.

“That’s part of being a good Canadian neighbour,” he says. “When we get these big storms, you have to get out there and lend a hand to those that need it.”

Many Kingstonians put in the effort to help others clear their driveways during the blast of snow.

Hounsome’s helping hand makes him a ‘Snow Angel’.

The City of Kingston is continuing to recognize members of the community that go the extra mile during this time of year through a program that recognizes ‘Snow Angels’ throughout the city.

“We’re looking at those people that maybe are modest in nature and don’t want to be nominated,” says Public Works operations coordinator Deanna Ridgley.

“It’s completely anonymous, so those residents that want to give thanks to their neighbours can do by submitting a request on the city’s website.”

And those Snow Angels will receive a ‘thank you’ certificate as well as a toque.

Ridgely says she’s seen plenty of submissions over the past couple of days.

“I would love to see a Snow Angel,” says Vicki Westgate. “There were some out on Monday and I had three young men come. Well, they were between the ages of 10 and 12, and they shovelled out my driveway which is why I’m not doing it right now.”

Westgate says she’s seen a number of Snow Angels in her neighbourhood and isn’t surprised that they’re around.

“Everybody is more aware of community, they think community is very important,” she says. “Being isolated and locked down, I think, I would like to think that we think of others more and what others need.”

And Westgate is sharing the community love, shovelling her neighbours’ snowy driveway, becoming a Snow Angel herself.