Man charged with murder in Metrotown stabbing was in relationship with victim: police

Police say the man accused of fatally stabbing a 25-year-old woman near Metrotown in Burnaby, B.C., last month was in a relationship with the victim.
Emergency crews found Melissa Blimkie in a Metropolis at Metrotown mall entrance suffering from stab wounds shortly before noon on Dec. 19. She later died in hospital.
Police confirmed an arrest in the case the following day, and said on Wednesday 31-year-old Everton Downey had been charged with second-degree murder.
“The two were in a relationship for some time prior to the homicide,” the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a media release.
Police said the investigation remained active, and released a photo of Blimkie as they made a public appeal to anyone “who can provide more information about Everyton Downey’s relationship with Melissa.”
Around the time of the homicide, RCMP said there were reports of other “serious offences” in the area.
Police also cordoned off a nearby apartment building at Dow Avenue and Beresford Street at the time.
