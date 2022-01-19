Menu

Crime

Man charged with murder in Metrotown stabbing was in relationship with victim: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 7:40 pm
Melissa Blimkie, 25, died after being found with stab wounds at the entrance to the Metropolis at Metrotown mall in Burnaby, B.C., on Dec. 19, 2021.
Melissa Blimkie, 25, died after being found with stab wounds at the entrance to the Metropolis at Metrotown mall in Burnaby, B.C., on Dec. 19, 2021. IHIT

Police say the man accused of fatally stabbing a 25-year-old woman near Metrotown in Burnaby, B.C., last month was in a relationship with the victim.

Emergency crews found Melissa Blimkie in a Metropolis at Metrotown mall entrance suffering from stab wounds shortly before noon on Dec. 19. She later died in hospital.

Read more: One man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Metrotown Mall area

Police confirmed an arrest in the case the following day, and said on Wednesday 31-year-old Everton Downey had been charged with second-degree murder.

“The two were in a relationship for some time prior to the homicide,” the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a media release.

Trending Stories

Police said the investigation remained active, and released a photo of Blimkie as they made a public appeal to anyone “who can provide more information about Everyton Downey’s relationship with Melissa.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Stabbing in Metrotown area leaves one dead

Around the time of the homicide, RCMP said there were reports of other “serious offences” in the area.

Police also cordoned off a nearby apartment building at Dow Avenue and Beresford Street at the time.

Click to play video: 'Foul play suspected in disappearance of Burnaby man' Foul play suspected in disappearance of Burnaby man
Foul play suspected in disappearance of Burnaby man – Jun 17, 2021
