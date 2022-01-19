Man charged with murder in Metrotown stabbing was in relationship with victim: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say the man accused of fatally stabbing a 25-year-old woman near Metrotown in Burnaby, B.C., last month was in a relationship with the victim.

Emergency crews found Melissa Blimkie in a Metropolis at Metrotown mall entrance suffering from stab wounds shortly before noon on Dec. 19. She later died in hospital.

Read more: One man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Metrotown Mall area

Police confirmed an arrest in the case the following day, and said on Wednesday 31-year-old Everton Downey had been charged with second-degree murder.

“The two were in a relationship for some time prior to the homicide,” the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a media release.

Police said the investigation remained active, and released a photo of Blimkie as they made a public appeal to anyone “who can provide more information about Everyton Downey’s relationship with Melissa.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Stabbing in Metrotown area leaves one dead

Around the time of the homicide, RCMP said there were reports of other “serious offences” in the area.

Police also cordoned off a nearby apartment building at Dow Avenue and Beresford Street at the time.

1:30 Foul play suspected in disappearance of Burnaby man Foul play suspected in disappearance of Burnaby man – Jun 17, 2021