Man tries to light himself on fire at Winnipeg police HQ

Winnipeg’s police headquarters is closed for the rest of the day after officers say a man tried to light himself on fire inside the downtown building.

Police said the man walked into a public area around 11:35 a.m., doused himself with “a substantial amount” of flammable liquid, and tried to light it.

Civilians were evacuated and officers at the front desk were able to stop him before he could successfully immolate himself, police said, and he was taken into custody.

