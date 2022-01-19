Menu

Crime

Man tries to light himself on fire at Winnipeg police HQ

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 2:22 pm
Winnipeg Police Service HQ. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service HQ. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

Winnipeg’s police headquarters is closed for the rest of the day after officers say a man tried to light himself on fire inside the downtown building.

Police said the man walked into a public area around 11:35 a.m., doused himself with “a substantial amount” of flammable liquid, and tried to light it.

Read more: Man arrested after showing up armed at Winnipeg police HQ

Civilians were evacuated and officers at the front desk were able to stop him before he could successfully immolate himself, police said, and he was taken into custody.

Click to play video: 'City lawyers ask for $1.2M more to chase possible $24M in Winnipeg police HQ fraud case' City lawyers ask for $1.2M more to chase possible $24M in Winnipeg police HQ fraud case
City lawyers ask for $1.2M more to chase possible $24M in Winnipeg police HQ fraud case – Sep 21, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
