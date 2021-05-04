Man arrested after showing up armed at Winnipeg police HQ

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after allegedly entering the police headquarters building and telling security he was armed on Monday afternoon.

Police said the suspect, 43, was spotted pacing outside before he went into the building, where he was confronted by officers and threw a firearm — later determined to be a BB gun designed to resemble a Beretta — on the ground.

Police said the man was also wearing body armour and had a tactical knife on him.

He was taken to hospital for a medical assessment and charged with two counts of possessing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing body armour without a valid permit.

