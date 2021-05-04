Menu

Crime

Man arrested after showing up armed at Winnipeg police HQ

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 1:04 pm
Firearm seized by police. View image in full screen
Firearm seized by police. Winnipeg Police Service

A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after allegedly entering the police headquarters building and telling security he was armed on Monday afternoon.

Police said the suspect, 43, was spotted pacing outside before he went into the building, where he was confronted by officers and threw a firearm — later determined to be a BB gun designed to resemble a Beretta — on the ground.

Read more: Winnipeg cop target of racial slurs, assault on way to work

Police said the man was also wearing body armour and had a tactical knife on him.

Trending Stories

He was taken to hospital for a medical assessment and charged with two counts of possessing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing body armour without a valid permit.

Click to play video: 'Airsoft industry pushes for reversal of federal gun bill' Airsoft industry pushes for reversal of federal gun bill
Airsoft industry pushes for reversal of federal gun bill – Feb 22, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagcrime in winnipeg tagBB Gun tagPolice Headquarters tagArmed man tagBody Armour tagtactical knife tag

