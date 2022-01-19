Menu

Crime

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2022 12:05 pm
WATCH ABOVE: (Dec. 14) Calls for justice for alleged Nygard sexual assault survivors – Dec 14, 2021

TORONTO — Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been denied bail and will be detained in Toronto as he awaits trial.

Nygard is charged with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement, which police have said relate to alleged incidents in the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

He has denied all the allegations.

None of the evidence or arguments presented in court can be published due to a standard publication ban, nor can any of the complainants be identified.

Trending Stories

Nygard, the former head of a multimillion-dollar clothing company, was flown to Toronto from Winnipeg in October to face the charges.

He was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act after being charged with nine sex-related counts in New York.

More coming.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
