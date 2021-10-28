Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 28 2021 6:09pm
01:01

Peter Nygard escorted to Toronto to face charges

Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard was escorted to Toronto from Winnipeg Thursday to face charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement. Katherine Ward reports.

