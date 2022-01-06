Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bail hearing underway in Toronto for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2022 4:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls for justice for alleged Nygard sexual assault survivors' Calls for justice for alleged Nygard sexual assault survivors
WATCH: (Dec. 14) Calls for justice for alleged Nygard sexual assault survivors – Dec 14, 2021

TORONTO — A bail hearing is underway in Toronto for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

None of the evidence or reasons presented in court can be disclosed under a publication ban, nor can any information that could identify the complainants.

Nygard, who faces sexual assault charges, has denied all allegations. The bail hearing is expected to continue Friday.

The former head of a multimillion-dollar clothing company was flown to Toronto from Winnipeg in October to face the charges.

Read more: No charges for Peter Nygard in Winnipeg cases involving 8 women: police

Police have said he’s charged with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement, which relate to alleged incidents in the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Nygard was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act and faces nine sex-related charges in the Southern District of New York.

He has also denied those allegations but agreed to be extradited on a sex trafficking charge.

Nygard is also the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. involving 57 women.

Click to play video: 'No charges for Peter Nygard in Winnipeg cases involving 8 women: police' No charges for Peter Nygard in Winnipeg cases involving 8 women: police
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Crime tagSexual Assault tagToronto tagPeter Nygard tagpeter nygard bail hearing tagPeter Nygard court tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers