Two suspects in custody after violent home invasion in southeast Calgary

Two suspects are in custody after a violent home invasion in the southeast Calgary community of McKenzie Towne on Sunday.

In a news release on Wednesday, Calgary police said two men entered a family home armed with a semi-automatic rifle and a Taser. It happened in McKenzie Towne at approximately 12 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the suspects restrained two adults with Zip Ties and duct tape while confining four kids in a separate room.

According to the Calgary Police Service, the men repeatedly demanded jewelry, money and drugs from the adults who protested that the men had the wrong house.

The men then proceeded to tase both adult victims multiple times, threatening their lives and threatening to harm their kids.

Police said one of the adults managed to get to a phone and call the police, leaving the line open so dispatchers could hear the situation unfold.

Officers were dispatched and apprehended both men when they arrived on scene. None of the kids were harmed and the adults were treated for their injuries on scene by EMS.

A loaded GSG-16 .22 semi-automatic rifle and a handheld Taser were seized.

Police said the family did not know the suspects and that they targeted the wrong house.

“What normally would have been an uneventful Sunday afternoon turned out to be a traumatizing experience for an innocent family,” said Staff Sgt. Krista Ryan of the Calgary Police Service general investigations unit.

“The family is now safe and have been put in touch with the necessary supports and resources to help them recover from this horrific incident.”

Tyler Justin Kowal, 34, from Winnipeg, Man., and Jessie Leslie Lunan, 32, from Surrey, B.C., have been arrested and charged. Both have been charged with one count each of:

Break and enter

Wearing a disguise while committing an indictable offence

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

They were also charged with two counts of possession of an unauthorized weapon.

Kowal is also facing two counts of possession of a controlled substance, while Lunan is also facing four counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order. Kowal was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for an unrelated offence.

Both will appear in court today.