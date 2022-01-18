Calgary man who killed nursing student to serve 15 years before parole eligibility

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man who randomly killed a Nigerian nursing student more than three years ago will have to serve 15 years of a life sentence before he is eligible to apply for parole.

Keeton Gagnon, who is 43, was found guilty in September of second-degree murder in an unprovoked knife attack on a light-rail transit platform in June 2017.

The victim, Nicholas Nwonye, had just finished nursing classes at a downtown Calgary college when he was attacked.

Gagnon then walked away and boarded another train where he was arrested.

The judge said that although Gagnon had a tragic and abusive upbringing, the crime was brutal and the stiffer sentence appropriate.

Gagnon immediately asked the court when he could file an appeal.