Calgary man who killed nursing student to serve 15 years before parole eligibility

A Calgary man who randomly killed a Nigerian nursing student more than three years ago will have to serve 15 years of a life sentence before he is eligible to apply for parole.
Keeton Gagnon, who is 43, was found guilty in September of second-degree murder in an unprovoked knife attack on a light-rail transit platform in June 2017.
Read more: Calgary police work to curb violence after fatal stabbing, daylight shooting over 48-hour span
The victim, Nicholas Nwonye, had just finished nursing classes at a downtown Calgary college when he was attacked.
Gagnon then walked away and boarded another train where he was arrested.
The judge said that although Gagnon had a tragic and abusive upbringing, the crime was brutal and the stiffer sentence appropriate.
Gagnon immediately asked the court when he could file an appeal.
Comments