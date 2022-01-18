Menu

Crime

Calgary man who killed nursing student to serve 15 years before parole eligibility

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2022 4:27 pm
Nicholas Nwonye View image in full screen
Nicholas Nwonye was killed in an unprovoked knife attack at a Calgary LRT platform in June 2017. Courtesy, Ezi Agwu

A Calgary man who randomly killed a Nigerian nursing student more than three years ago will have to serve 15 years of a life sentence before he is eligible to apply for parole.

Keeton Gagnon, who is 43, was found guilty in September of second-degree murder in an unprovoked knife attack on a light-rail transit platform in June 2017.

Read more: Calgary police work to curb violence after fatal stabbing, daylight shooting over 48-hour span

The victim, Nicholas Nwonye, had just finished nursing classes at a downtown Calgary college when he was attacked.

Calgary CTrain station fatal stabbing View image in full screen
A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday evening after police said he was stabbed on the C-Train platform outside city hall. He later died of his injuries. Global News

Gagnon then walked away and boarded another train where he was arrested.

Trending Stories
Read more: Calgary man charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal stabbing at City Hall CTrain station

The judge said that although Gagnon had a tragic and abusive upbringing, the crime was brutal and the stiffer sentence appropriate.

Gagnon immediately asked the court when he could file an appeal.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
