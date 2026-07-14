Winnipeg police shoot man after brother reported erratic behaviour: WPS

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A man is dead after a confrontation with Winnipeg police on Monday night.

Police received two calls from the man’s 42-year-old brother, at 8:42 p.m. and 9:58, according to Deputy Chief George Labossière of the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS).

During the first report, the caller told police the man was “behaving erratically” and that he had locked the caller out of their shared Linden Woods home, Labossière said. The caller also said the man “had mental health issues and was not taking prescribed medication,” states a news release from Manitoba’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU).

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He was also threatening to damage property, police said.

“A little more than an hour later, the caller contacted police a second time advising that he remained locked out of the residence and that his brother was now screaming at him through a window,” Labossière said.

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Officers with the West District General Patrol Unit arrived at the home on Avon Gate at 10:23 p.m. but could not get in, Labossière said.

“After a few moments of being on scene, the individual came out of the home on his own” and was “armed with an edged weapon,” he said.

A “use of force encounter” followed, according to Labossière, who said at this point one of the officers fired their gun, striking the man.

Police and a neighbour provided emergency medical care before the man was taken to hospital in critical condition, the deputy chief said.

The 42-year-old died in hospital.

“Our officers are very careful to use only the appropriate level of force required,” said Labossière.

None of the responding officers were wearing body cameras, he said.

The IIU has taken over the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Labossière said the WPS will co-operate with the unit.