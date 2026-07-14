Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontarians buying new phones may be targeted in scheme: OPP

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted July 14, 2026 11:57 am
1 min read
new cellphone View image in full screen
A mobile phone in the hands of a girl. Geety Images
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Provincial Police are warning people who have recently purchased new cellphones of a targeted fraud scheme.

OPP officers said they have received reports of fraudsters contacting victims shortly after a new device is purchased. The caller requests that the phone be returned either to complete the setup process or to receive a promotional discount.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Believing the request to be legitimate, victims either mail the phone or hand it over to an individual for pickup,” OPP said in a press release. “The device is never returned, leaving the victim without their new phone while the fraudsters obtain a brand-new device.”

The OPP said everyone should be cautious of unsolicited calls, emails or texts. They said it is always a good idea to contact your cellular provider directly if someone reaches out.

“Taking a few moments to verify a promotion, discount, or service request can help prevent you from becoming a victim of fraud,” OPP said.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices