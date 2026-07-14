Ontarians buying new phones may be targeted in scheme: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are warning people who have recently purchased new cellphones of a targeted fraud scheme.
OPP officers said they have received reports of fraudsters contacting victims shortly after a new device is purchased. The caller requests that the phone be returned either to complete the setup process or to receive a promotional discount.
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“Believing the request to be legitimate, victims either mail the phone or hand it over to an individual for pickup,” OPP said in a press release. “The device is never returned, leaving the victim without their new phone while the fraudsters obtain a brand-new device.”
The OPP said everyone should be cautious of unsolicited calls, emails or texts. They said it is always a good idea to contact your cellular provider directly if someone reaches out.
“Taking a few moments to verify a promotion, discount, or service request can help prevent you from becoming a victim of fraud,” OPP said.
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