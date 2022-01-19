Menu

Canada

Suspended Alberta justice minister says he called police chief to check he wasn’t being profiled

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2022 2:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta justice minister demoted, probe ordered into call to police chief over traffic ticket' Alberta justice minister demoted, probe ordered into call to police chief over traffic ticket
WATCH (Jan. 18): Hours after it was reported that Alberta’s justice minister had called Edmonton’s police chief to discuss a distracted driving ticket he was given, Premier Jason Kenney announced he was removing Kaycee Madu from the cabinet post, pending the outcome of a probe into the matter. Tom Vernon has more.

Alberta cabinet minister Kaycee Madu says he understands why Premier Jason Kenney relieved him of the justice portfolio after Madu phoned Edmonton’s police chief about a traffic ticket.

Read more: Kenney strips Alberta justice minister of duties, orders probe into call to police chief over traffic ticket

Madu, in a series of tweets Tuesday night, said he did not phone Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee to get the $300 distracted driving ticket cancelled, but understands why people could have concerns about the call.

Click to play video: 'Kenney strips Alberta justice minister of duties, orders probe into call to police chief over traffic ticket' Kenney strips Alberta justice minister of duties, orders probe into call to police chief over traffic ticket
Kenney strips Alberta justice minister of duties, orders probe into call to police chief over traffic ticket

The incident, which happened 10 months ago, came to light this week and Kenney suspended Madu from his justice duties pending an investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Critics say Madu committed a gross abuse of political authority and an affront to judicial independence for having made the call.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 Lethbridge police officers demoted after using positions for personal, political agendas

Madu says he phoned the chief to seek assurances that he wasn’t being targeted by police because he is Black or because he is in a high-profile government position.

He also says that while he was ticketed for talking on his cellphone while driving, his phone was tucked in his pocket.

Madu has not made himself available for an interview and has not said why he paid the ticket instead of contesting it in court.

Click to play video: 'Alberta justice minister ‘steps back’ after calling Edmonton police chief over ticket' Alberta justice minister ‘steps back’ after calling Edmonton police chief over ticket
Alberta justice minister ‘steps back’ after calling Edmonton police chief over ticket
© 2022 The Canadian Press
