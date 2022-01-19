COVID-19: LHSC reports 161 inpatients with 24 in ICUs; MLHU adds 230 cases

Send this page to someone via email

The London Health Sciences Centre reported 161 COVID-19 inpatients in its care, down from a record-setting 166 reported Tuesday. Last Wednesday, LHSC was caring for 129 COVID-19 patients.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 230 cases on Wednesday and no new deaths.



On Tuesday, acting medical officer of health said that while “COVID rates continue to be high in our region… some early indications are consistently suggesting that we are seeing a plateau in the burden of illness in our community.

“It is important to note that the rates of COVID-19 and the burden of illness in our community remains exceptionally high and higher than it was prior to any wave.”

Hospitalizations

As noted, LHSC is caring for 161 inpatients with COVID-19, up from 129 a week ago.

Of those, 24 are in adult critical care, up from 21 last week.

Five or fewer of the 161 are in Children’s Hospital, with five or fewer in pediatric critical care. Last Wednesday, six were in Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in pediatric critical care.

Of the 161 patients, 87 are being treated for COVID-19 while 74 others in hospital have incidental COVID-19 infections (meaning they were admitted for another reason). Last Wednesday, those figures were 80 and 49, respectively.

Among staff, there are 311 cases, down from 512 a week ago.

There are several outbreaks at LHSC at St. Joseph’s Health Care London. Further information can be found in the Outbreaks section, below.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported 58 cases among patients or residents in its care as of Tuesday and 111 health-care workers with COVID-19, compared to 71 patient/resident cases and 105 staff cases a week ago.



Among the 50 patient/resident cases, 20 are at Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, 27 at Parkwood Institute Main Building and one at Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building.

Cases and testing

The health unit reported 230 cases on Wednesday, compared to 324 a week ago. Due to changes in eligibility for PCR testing, daily case counts are no longer considered a fully reliable reflection of COVID-19 activity in the region.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should consider themselves to be positive for COVID-19 and self-isolate.

The health unit has provided information on what to do if you develop symptoms, test positive on a rapid test or PCR test or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

In total, there have been 26,773 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic, including 2,651 active cases (a decrease of 95), 23,848 resolved cases (an increase of 334) and 274 deaths (unchanged).



The most recent deaths were reported Tuesday when the MLHU announced the deaths of a woman in her 70s and three men who were in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 9 was 22.4 per cent, down from 24 per cent the week of Jan. 2 and 28.3 per cent the week of Dec. 26, 2021.

Outbreaks

LHSC is reporting the following outbreaks:

University Hospital U10 Subacute Medicine and Palliative Care, declared Jan. 16, involving five or fewer patient cases U6 200/300 Cardiac Surgery Inpatients, declared Jan. 16, involving five or fewer patients and five or fewer staff cases U5 100/300 Cardiology Inpatients, declared Jan. 16, involving five or fewer patient cases and five or fewer staff cases A8 Surgery Inpatient, declared Jan. 14, involving 10 patient cases and five or fewer staff cases

A9 Inpatients 100 and 200 Corridors, declared Jan. 11, involving 19 patient cases 7IP Clinical Neurosciences, declared Jan. 1, involving 18 patient cases and five or fewer staff cases

Victoria Hospital B72 – Adult Mental Health Inpatients, declared Jan. 17, involving five or fewer patients B7-200 Adult Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit, declared Dec. 31, involving seven patient cases and five or fewer staff cases



St. Joseph’s Health Care London is reporting the following outbreaks:

Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care: SM2

Parkwood Institute Main Building: 3KE, 4BE, 4AE, 4AN and 2Perth

Previously reported outbreaks at Parkwood Institute Main Building’s GRU and MSK units are no longer listed as active.



The MLHU is reporting the following institutional outbreaks:

Arbor Trace Alzheimer’s Special Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Jan. 4

Babcock Community Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Dec. 31

Chartwell Parkhill, Countryside Unit, declared Jan. 1

Chelsey Park, third floor-A Wing, declared Jan. 18

Country Terrace, Nottinghill Unit, declared Dec. 28

Dearness Home, Oakdale, declared Dec. 29

Earls Court Village, second and third floor (other units resolved as of Jan. 18), declared Jan. 2

Elmwood Place, facility-wide, declared Dec. 27

Extendicare, first floor, declared Dec. 24

Henley Place LTC Residence, facility-wide, declared Dec. 29

Highview Residence – Chapin House, facility-wide, declared Jan. 7

Manor Village at London, 4 West and 4 Centre, declared Jan. 10

McCormick Home, Evergreen unit, declared Dec. 14

McGarrell Place, Kingsmill and Lawson, declared Jan. 1

Meadow Park Care Centre, Blue Unit, declared Jan. 1

Middlesex Terrace, third floor, declared Dec. 26

Strathmere Lodge, facility-wide, declared Jan. 6

Village of Glendale Crossing, facility-wide, declared Dec. 25

Westmount Gardens, Daisy Unit, declared Jan. 3

An outbreak at Kensington Village, first and second floors, declared Jan. 4 was resolved as of Jan. 18.



Vaccinations

As of the end of day Jan. 15, 89.1 per cent of those five and older in the region have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 83.2 per cent have had two doses.

The percentage of people who’ve received third doses climbed to 38.5 per cent from 31.8 per cent. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

First dose coverage for those aged five to 11 stands at 54.1 per cent.

Health unit data shows that since Dec. 8, 36.6 per cent of hospitalized cases have involved people who were unvaccinated. Note that unvaccinated residents make up only 10.9 per cent of the region’s five-and-older population as of Jan. 15.

Of the 20 deaths reported in the past six weeks, 14 involved fully vaccinated individuals and six involved unvaccinated individuals.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies, as well as guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country, transportation support for those in need and more.

Ontario

Ontario reported 4,132 people in hospital with COVID on Wednesday, 53.4 per cent of whom of them were admitted because of the virus, while 46.6 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. Last Wednesday, hospitalizations were at 3,448.

There are 589 people in ICUs, which is up by nine from the previous day. Around 82 per cent of those in intensive care with COVID were admitted because of the virus, while around 18 per cent were admitted for other reasons. The number of people in ICUs last week was 505.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 5,744 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. Sixty more deaths were also reported.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health announced two new pop-up clinics specifically for staff in school, school support or child-care settings, as well as children aged five-to-11 and their parents, and staff in long-term care or retirement homes.

One clinic will be held at the Ontario Police College on Jan. 21 and the other at the Tillsonburg Community Centre on Jan. 25. Both run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be booked online through the “targeted populations” priority designation or over the phone at 1-800-922-0096 x 9 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Southwestern Public Health reported 48 hospitalizations on Wednesday, a massive jump from 27 the day before and 24 a week ago. There were eight cases in the ICU, the same as last week.

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 9 was 16.5 per cent, down from 19.5 per cent the week of Jan. 2.



As for cases, SWPH is reporting:

9,386 cases (an increase of 86)

880 active cases (a decrease of 31)

8,977 resolved cases (an increase of 271; note that SWPH clears all cases after 10 days regardless of outcome)

129 total deaths (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported Tuesday and involved a man in his 80s from Oxford County.

There are active outbreaks at the following long-term homes, retirement homes and hospitals:

Valleyview Nursing Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 23 and involving 17 resident cases, 31 staff cases, one death and one case under investigation

Woodingford Lodge, Woodstock, declared Dec. 28 and involving 13 resident cases, 18 staff cases and one death

Tillsonburg Retirement Residence – Tillsonburg, declared Dec. 29 and involving three resident cases and one staff case

Chartwell Oxford Gardens, Woodstock, declared Dec. 30 and involving 12 resident cases and four staff cases

Caressant Care Bonnie Place Retirement Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 30 and involving 17 resident cases, 11 staff cases, one death and two cases under investigation

Caressant Care Bonnie Place Nursing Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 30 and involving 22 resident cases and 17 staff cases

Elgin Manor, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 31 and involving four resident cases and four staff cases

Extendicare, Port Stanley, declared Jan. 2 and involving nine resident cases and 12 staff cases

Maple Manor Nursing Home, Tillsonburg, declared Jan. 18 and involving two resident cases and eight staff cases

Terrace Lodge, Aylmer, declared Jan. 2 and involving 17 resident cases, six staff cases and one death

Secord Trails, Ingersoll, declared Jan. 2 and involving 40 resident cases, 24 staff cases and two deaths

Chartwell Aylmer, Aylmer, declared Jan. 2 and involving five resident cases and eight staff cases

Alexandra Hospital, Ingersoll, declared Jan. 3 and involving nine patient cases and three staff cases

Caressant Care Nursing Home – Woodstock, declared Jan. 3 and involving one resident case and 13 staff cases

Maples Nursing Home – Tavistock, declared Jan. 7, involving two resident cases and 14 staff cases

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital – St. Thomas, declared Jan. 7, involving five patient cases and three staff cases

Arches Transitional Bed Program, Woodstock, declared Jan. 10 and involving 16 resident cases, 11 staff cases and one case under investigation

Woodingford Lodge, Tillsonburg, declared Jan. 11 and involving four staff cases

Woodingford Lodge, Ingersoll, declared Jan. 12 and involving three staff cases

Cedarview Living Retirement, Woodstock, declared Jan. 13 and involving six resident cases and one staff case

Metcalfe Gardens Retirement Home, St. Thomas, declared Jan. 13 and involving 13 resident cases and four staff cases

As of Jan. 17, 77.0 per cent of those aged five and older in the region had received two doses of the vaccine, while 82.1per cent have had at least one dose.

Further information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit encouraged people to join its Same-Day Vaccination List, which offers any leftover doses due to cancellations or no-shows.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting Wednesday’s data from Huron Perth Public Health.

On Tuesday, Huron Perth Public Health reported six people were in hospital with COVID-19, compared to five a week ago.

Of those, four are considered to be active cases.

The number of health-care workers with active COVID-19 infections climbed to 130, up from 87 a week ago.

For the week of Jan. 2, the test positivity rate was 11 per cent, from 21.2 per cent for the week of Dec. 26.

In total, HPPH reported:

4,559 total cases (an increase of 30)

1,298 active cases (an increase of 39)

3,182 recoveries (an increase of 58)

78 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent deaths were reported on Jan. 11 when two deaths were added to the tally, no further details were provided.

There are 21 active outbreaks reported by HPPH, including 10 at long-term care or retirement homes:

Braemar Nursing Home, North Huron, declared Jan. 12 and involving three residents and seven staff cases

Hillside Manor, Perth East, declared Dec. 31 and involving six staff cases

Kingsway Lodge, St. Marys, declared Jan. 3 and involving 10 resident cases and 15 staff cases

Knollcrest Lodge, Perth East, declared Jan. 12 and one resident case and involving five staff cases

Queensway Nursing home, Bluewater, declared Dec. 31 and involving one resident case and one staff case

Caressant Care Retirement Home, North Perth, declared Jan. 2 and involving two resident cases and two staff cases

Exeter Villa, South Huron, declared Jan. 2 and involving seven resident cases and 13 staff cases

Goderich Place, Goderich, declared Jan. 8 and involving one resident case and four staff cases

Maplewood Manor Retirement Home, Huron East, declared Dec. 30 and involving one resident case and four staff cases

Seaforth Manor Retirement Home, Huron East, declared Jan. 2 and involving four resident cases and three staff cases

HPPH is also reporting an outbreak at Stratford General Hospital, declared Jan. 7, involving three patients and five staff members.

HPPH is reporting 10 outbreaks at congregate living settings but no further details were provided.

As of Jan. 17, 83.9 per cent of residents aged five and older have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 79.1 per cent are fully vaccinated. Third-dose coverage stands at 45.4 per cent of those five and older, though those under the age of 18 are not eligible for a third dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Bluewater Health reported 53 patients in hospital with confirmed COVID-19, up from 35 a week ago. Of those 53, 10 are in the ICU.

Lambton Public Health is reporting the average ICU occupancy was at 78 per cent for the week of Jan. 9, down from 95 per cent for the week of Jan. 2.

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 9 was 31.8 per cent, up from 28.5 per cent the week prior.



On Wednesday, Lambton Public Health reported:

7,999 total cases (an increase of 46)

594 active cases (a decrease of 118)

7,304 resolved cases (an increase of 162)

101 deaths to date (an increase of two)

No further details were provided about the deaths reported Wednesday.



LPH reported 16 active outbreaks as of Wednesday, including at the following congregate living facilities:

Lambton County Developmental Services in Wyoming, declared Jan. 9 and involving fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five staff/caregiver cases

Huron House Boys Home in Brights Grove, declared Jan. 8 and involving fewer than five residents and five staff/caregivers

Community Living Sarnia-Lambton in Sarnia, declared Jan. 7 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers

St. Francis Advocates in Petrolia, declared Jan. 7 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers

There are outbreaks at the following long-term care and retirement homes:

Country Manor Estates in Lambton Shores, declared Jan. 17 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff

Watford Quality Care in Watford, declared Jan. 5 and involving seven resident cases and fewer than five staff cases

Trillium Villa in Sarnia, declared Jan. 3 and involving 37 residents and 33 staff/caregivers

Marshall Gowland Manor in Sarnia, declared Jan. 1 and involving fewer than five residents and 16 staff/caregivers

Afton Park Place in Sarnia, declared Dec. 31 and involving fewer than five residents and 14 staff/caregivers

Sumac Lodge in Sarnia, declared Dec. 31 and involving 33 resident cases and 28 cases among staff/caregivers

Fiddick’s Nursing Home in Petrolia, declared Dec. 30 and involving 13 residents and 23 staff/caregivers

There are two hospital outbreaks and a jail outbreak. The outbreak at Sarnia Jail in Sarnia was declared Jan. 8 and involves 32 inmates and fewer than five staff members.

One outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia declared Jan. 7 involves 11 patients and six staff members. A second outbreak at Bluewater Health was declared Jan. 14 and involves seven patients and nine staff members.

There are two outbreaks in unidentified workplaces, one declared Jan. 17 and involving three cases and one declared Jan. 11 involving six cases.

Among area residents aged five and older, 82 per cent have had at least one dose of vaccine, 77 per cent have had two doses and 38 per cent have had a third dose. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also contact the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues



