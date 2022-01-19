SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec needs action on health system, not another COVID-19 inquiry, commissioner says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2022 12:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Marguerite Blais testifies at coroner’s inquest into CHSLD pandemic deaths' Marguerite Blais testifies at coroner’s inquest into CHSLD pandemic deaths
WATCH: It was a highly anticipated testimony. Seniors minister Marguerite Blais finally appeared at the coroner's inquest into deaths in Quebec's long-term care homes during the first wave of the pandemic. Blais is currently on a medical leave and her testimony was at times emotional. But as Raquel Fletcher reports, that did not stop the coroner from asking tough questions.

Quebec’s health and welfare commissioner says the province doesn’t need a public inquiry into the high death toll in long-term care homes during the pandemic’s first wave.

Joanne Castonguay told reporters Wednesday after releasing her report into senior care that between her investigation, the coroner’s inquest, and the probe by the ombudswoman, Quebec has enough information to make changes to its health system.

Read more: Disorganized elder care in Quebec contributed to COVID-19 death toll: report

Castonguay’s comments are in conflict with Quebec’s opposition leaders, who for months have been calling for a public inquiry to investigate the 4,836 deaths in elder care and long-term care between February 2020 and July 2020.

The commissioner presented the main findings of her report Wednesday, which concludes the province was ill prepared to endure the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and that major reforms to the health system are necessary.

Read more: Quebec may never get the full story behind COVID-19 care home deaths, coroner warns

She is recommending that care and other services offered to seniors become a priority and that the government strengthen the strategic role of public health.

Castonguay had touched on some of the recommendations in September, when she issued a preliminary report describing a disorganized and poorly evaluated health system for seniors, which she said led to a high COVID-19 death toll in the province.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Some Quebec seniors are falling through the crack in attempt to access third dose booster shot' COVID-19: Some Quebec seniors are falling through the crack in attempt to access third dose booster shot
COVID-19: Some Quebec seniors are falling through the crack in attempt to access third dose booster shot – Jan 11, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
