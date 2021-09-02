SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Disorganized elder care in Quebec contributed to COVID-19 death toll: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2021 1:59 pm
A resident makes her way down a hallway at CHSLD Rose-de-Lima seniors residence Friday, March 12, 2021 in Laval, Quebec. View image in full screen
A resident makes her way down a hallway at CHSLD Rose-de-Lima seniors residence Friday, March 12, 2021 in Laval, Quebec. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s health and welfare commissioner says the disorganized and poorly evaluated health system for seniors contributed to the high COVID-19 death toll in the province.

Joanne Castonguay released her preliminary report Thursday on the state of the health and social services network for seniors on the eve of the pandemic.

Read more: No criminal charges to be laid against CHSLD Herron over COVID-19 deaths

As of today, 11,289 people have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, many of them residents in long-term care homes and other facilities for seniors.

Castonguay says there was no official body tasked with compiling results of the evaluations conducted in long-term care homes, adding that the government didn’t evaluate the care given to seniors in private residences that had contracts with the province.

Read more: Glaring flaws in Quebec long-term care homes repeatedly flagged before COVID-19 crisis: ombudsman

She says that as a result of the lack of proper evaluations, it was difficult to hold health-care providers accountable for their conduct during the pandemic.

Castonguay’s final report is due at the end of December.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
