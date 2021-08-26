No criminal charges to be laid against CHSLD Herron over COVID-19 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

No criminal charges will be laid against Residence Herron in Dorval, Que., in connection with 47 deaths during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quebec’s director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP) announced the decision in a statement Thursday following a review of the case of the long-term care home that was ravaged by the health crisis.

“Given the sufficiency of evidence requirements to bring forward a criminal prosecution, prosecutors concluded that the evidence did not allow charges to be laid,” the DPCP said in a statement.

The office says the decision “in no way trivializes the tragic events” that unfolded at the CHSLD Herron in spring 2020.

“Nor does it mean that any fault of civil or ethical nature could not have been committed,” the DPCP said.

The Crown prosecutor’s office focused on the evidence gathered during the investigation carried out by Montreal police as well as certain additional investigations and medical expertise.

The dozens of deaths at the nursing home in Montreal’s West Island led to several investigations, including a coroner’s inquest, as well as a larger discussion about the quality of senior care in the province.

Earlier this year, a report by three orders of health-care professionals found that “major shortcomings” prompted “uncontrollable repercussions” during the COVID-19 outbreak at the Herron.

In March 2021, a settlement was reached between families and the Herron’s owners for $5.5 million.

The DPCP said Thursday that since the inquest into long-term care homes deaths by coroner Géhane Kamel are set to resume next month, it cannot provide more details about its decision.

Settlement reached in case pitting Montreal families against Herron long-term care home – Mar 31, 2021

—With files from The Canadian Press

