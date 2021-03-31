Menu

Health

Montreal families reach $5.5M settlement in lawsuit against Herron long-term care home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2021 1:06 pm
Flowers are shown outside Maison Herron, a long term care home in the Montreal suburb of Dorval, Sunday, April 12, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
Flowers are shown outside Maison Herron, a long term care home in the Montreal suburb of Dorval, Sunday, April 12, 2020, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Lawyers representing families of a Montreal-area long-term care home devastated during the pandemic’s first wave say they’ve reached a $5.5-million settlement with the facility’s owners.

A judge will need to authorize the agreement, with a court date scheduled for April 30.

Lawyer Arthur Wechsler says six months after a judge’s approval a claims process will take place, with a goal of wrapping up payments to class action members by the end of 2021.

READ MORE: ‘Major shortcomings’ led to ‘uncontrollable repercussions’ amid COVID-19 outbreak at Herron: report

Wechsler says there were about 134 residents at the facility in April 2020 when the class action was filed.

The settlement would be distributed to any surviving spouses or children of the residents who died and to any residents who didn’t pass away.

Herron was particularly hard hit during the first wave of COVID-19, with 47 deaths at the Dorval, Que., facility. The Crown is weighing whether to lay criminal charges.

Click to play video: 'Three Quebec professional orders wrap up investigation into deadly coronavirus outbreak at CHSLD Herron' Three Quebec professional orders wrap up investigation into deadly coronavirus outbreak at CHSLD Herron
Three Quebec professional orders wrap up investigation into deadly coronavirus outbreak at CHSLD Herron – Mar 16, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
