COVID-19: MLHU reports 4 deaths, LHSC sets new record of 166 inpatients

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported four COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, as well as 191 new cases.

The deaths involved a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s, none of whom were associated with a long-term care or a retirement home, as well as a man in his 90s associated with a long-term care home.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers said three of the individuals had two doses of vaccine while one had had a third dose.

The London Health Sciences Centre reported another record high number of COVID-19 inpatients in its care at 166, up from the previous record of 147 a day ago and up from 107 a week ago.

Hospitalizations

As noted, LHSC is caring for 166 inpatients with COVID-19, up from 107 last Tuesday.

Of those, 24 are in adult critical care, up from 21 a week ago.

Six of the 166 are in Children’s Hospital, with five or fewer in pediatric critical care. Last Tuesday, five or fewer were in Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in pediatric critical care.

Of the 166 patients, 94 are being treated for COVID-19 while 72 others in hospital have incidental COVID-19 infections (meaning they were admitted for another reason). Last Tuesday, those figures were 71 and 36, respectively.

Among staff, there are 374 cases, down from 468 a week ago.

There are several outbreaks at LHSC at St. Joseph’s Health Care London. Further information can be found in the Outbreaks section, below.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported 50 cases among patients or residents in its care as of Tuesday and 117 health-care workers with COVID-19, compared to 58 patient/resident cases and 124 staff cases a week ago.



Among the 50 patient/resident cases, 28 are at Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, 21 at Parkwood Institute Main Building and one at Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building.

Cases and testing

The health unit also reported 191 cases on Tuesday. Due to changes in eligibility for PCR testing, daily case counts are no longer considered a fully reliable reflection of COVID-19 activity in the region.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should consider themselves to be positive for COVID-19 and self-isolate.

The health unit has provided updated information on what to do if you develop symptoms, test positive on a rapid test or PCR test or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

In total, there have been 26,534 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic, including 2,746 active cases (a decrease of 181), 23,514 resolved cases (an increase of 377) and 274 deaths (an increase of four).

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 2 was 24.0 per cent, down from 28.3 per cent the week of Dec. 26, 2021.

Outbreaks

LHSC is reporting the following outbreaks:

University Hospital U10 Subacute Medicine and Palliative Care, declared Jan. 16, involving five or fewer patient cases U6 200/300 Cardiac Surgery Inpatients, declared Jan. 16, involving five or fewer patients U5 100/300 Cardiology Inpatients, declared Jan. 16, involving five or fewer patient cases and five or fewer staff cases A8 Surgery Inpatient, declared Jan. 14, involving five or fewer patient cases A9 Inpatients 100 and 200 Corridors, declared Jan. 11, involving 15 patient cases 7IP Clinical Neurosciences, declared Jan. 1, involving 18 patient cases and five or fewer staff cases

Victoria Hospital B72 – Adult Mental Health Inpatients, declared Jan. 17, involving five or fewer patients and five or fewer staff cases B7-200 Adult Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit, declared Dec. 31, involving seven patient cases and five or fewer staff cases



St. Joseph’s Health Care London is reporting the following outbreaks:

Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care: SM2

Parkwood Institute Main Building: 3KE, 4BE, 4AE, 4AN, 2Perth, GRU, MSK

The MLHU is reporting the following institutional outbreaks:

Arbor Trace Alzheimer’s Special Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Jan. 4

Babcock Community Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Dec. 31

Chartwell Parkhill, Countryside Unit, declared Jan. 1

Country Terrace, Nottinghill Unit, declared Dec. 28

Dearness Home, Oakdale, declared Dec. 29

Earls Court Village, facility-wide, declared Jan. 2

Elmwood Place, facility-wide (Springbank Unit resolved Jan. 17), declared Dec. 27

Extendicare, first floor, declared Dec. 24

Henley Place LTC Residence, facility-wide, declared Dec. 29

Highview Residence – Chapin House, facility-wide, declared Jan. 7

Kensington Village, first and second floors, declared Jan. 4

Manor Village at London, 4 West and 4 Centre, declared Jan. 10

McCormick Home, Evergreen unit, declared Dec. 14

McGarrell Place, Kingsmill and Lawson, declared Jan. 1

Meadow Park Care Centre, Blue Unit, declared Jan. 1

Middlesex Terrace, third floor, declared Dec. 26

Strathmere Lodge, facility-wide, declared Jan. 6

Village of Glendale Crossing, facility-wide, declared Dec. 25

Westmount Gardens, Daisy Unit, declared Jan. 3

Previous outbreaks at Chartwell London, Magnolia and Pinebrook areas, declared Dec. 18; Dorchester Terrace, facility-wide, declared Jan. 6; Kensington Village Retirement, Highbury area, declared Jan. 4, were all listed as resolved as of Jan. 17.

An outbreak at Oakcrossing Retirement Living, facility-wide, declared Jan. 4, was listed as resolved as of Jan. 14.

Vaccinations

The MLHU has provided updated vaccination data to the end of day Jan. 15.

Among those five and older, 89.1 per cent have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 88.6 per cent the week prior, while 83.2 per cent have had two doses, compared to 82.7 per cent a week prior.

The percentage of people who’ve received third doses climbed to 38.5 per cent from 31.8 per cent. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

More than 74 per cent of those aged 70 and older have had a third dose as of Jan. 15.

First dose coverage for those five to 11 stands at 54.1 per cent.

View image in full screen Vaccination data from the Middlesex-London Health Unit as of Jan. 15, 2022. via the Middlesex-London Health Unit

Health unit data shows that since Dec. 7, 37.89 per cent of hospitalized cases have involved people who were unvaccinated. Note that unvaccinated residents make up only 10.9 per cent of the region’s five-and-older population as of Jan. 15.

Of the 18 deaths reported in the past six weeks, 12 involved fully vaccinated individuals and six involved unvaccinated individuals.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies, as well as guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country, transportation support for those in need and more.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting a record of 4,183 people in hospital with COVID on Tuesday, with 580 in intensive care units.

Of the 4,183 people in hospital with COVID-19, which is up by 296 since yesterday, 53.5 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 46.5 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Around 82 per cent of those in intensive care with COVID were admitted because of the virus, while around 18 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

The province reported 7,086 new cases, though that is an underestimate due to testing restrictions, as well as 38 deaths.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health announced two new pop-up clinics specifically for staff in school, school support or childcare settings as well as children age 5 to 11 and their parents and staff in long-term care or retirement homes.

One clinic will be held at the Ontario Police College on Jan. 21 and the other at the Tillsonburg Community Centre on Jan. 25. Both run from 10 a.m. to 3p.m. Appointments can be booked online through the “targeted populations” priority designation or over the phone at 1-800-922-0096 x 9 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Southwestern Public Health reported 27 hospitalizations on Tuesday, compared to 23 a week ago. There were four cases in the ICU, down from eight a week ago.

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 2 was 19.5 per cent, down from 24.8 per cent during the week of Dec. 26.

As for cases, SWPH is reporting:

9,298 cases (an increase of 90)

911 active cases (a decrease of 63)

8,106 resolved cases (an increase of 152; note that SWPH clears all cases after 10 days regardless of outcome)

129 deaths (an increase of one)



The death involved a man in his 80s from Oxford County.



There are active outbreaks at the following long-term homes, retirement homes and hospitals:

Valleyview Nursing Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 23 and involving 17 resident cases, 31 staff cases, one death and one case under investigation

Woodingford Lodge, Woodstock, declared Dec. 28 and involving 13 resident cases, 18 staff cases and one death

Tillsonburg Retirement Residence – Tillsonburg, declared Dec. 29 and involving three resident cases and one staff case

Chartwell Oxford Gardens, Woodstock, declared Dec. 30 and involving 12 resident cases and four staff cases

Caressant Care Bonnie Place Retirement Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 30 and involving 17 resident cases, 11 staff cases, one death and two cases under investigation

Caressant Care Bonnie Place Nursing Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 30 and involving 20 resident cases and 16 staff cases

Elgin Manor, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 31 and involving four resident cases and three staff cases

Extendicare, Port Stanley, declared Jan. 2 and involving nine resident cases and 12 staff cases

Terrace Lodge, Aylmer, declared Jan. 2 and involving 16 resident cases, six staff cases and one death

Secord Trails, Ingersoll, declared Jan. 2 and involving 40 resident cases, 23 staff cases and two deaths

Chartwell Aylmer, Aylmer, declared Jan. 2 and involving five resident cases and seven staff cases

Alexandra Hospital, Ingersoll, declared Jan. 3 and involving nine patient cases and three staff cases

Caressant Care Nursing Home – Woodstock, declared Jan. 3 and involving one resident case and 13 staff cases

Maples Nursing Home – Tavistock, declared Jan. 7, involving two resident cases and 14 staff cases

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital – St. Thomas, declared Jan. 7, involving five patient cases and three staff cases

Arches Transitional Bed Program, Woodstock, declared Jan. 10 and involving 16 resident cases, 11 staff cases and one case under investigation

Woodingford Lodge, Tillsonburg, declared Jan. 11 and involving four staff cases

Woodingford Lodge, Ingersoll, declared Jan. 12 and involving three staff cases

Cedarview Living Retirement, Woodstock, declared Jan. 13 and involving five resident cases and one staff case

Metcalfe Gardens Retirement Home, St. Thomas, declared Jan. 13 and involving 12 resident cases and four staff cases

As of Jan. 17, 77.0 per cent of those aged five and older in the region had received two doses of the vaccine, while 82.1per cent have had at least one dose.

Further information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit encouraged people to join its Same-Day Vaccination List, which offers any leftover doses due to cancellations or no-shows.

Huron and Perth

On Tuesday, Huron Perth Public Health reported six people were in hospital with COVID-19, compared to five a week ago.



Of those, four are considered to be active cases.

The number of health-care workers with active COVID-19 infections climbed to 130, up from 87 a week ago.

For the week of Jan. 2, the test positivity rate was 11 per cent, from 21.2 per cent for the week of Dec. 26.

In total, HPPH reported:

4,559 total cases (an increase of 30)

1,298 active cases (an increase of 39)

3,182 recoveries (an increase of 58)

78 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent deaths were reported on Jan. 11 when two deaths were added to the tally, no further details were provided.

There are 21 active outbreaks reported by HPPH, including 10 at long-term care or retirement homes:

Braemar Nursing Home, North Huron, declared Jan. 12 and involving three residents and seven staff cases

Hillside Manor, Perth East, declared Dec. 31 and involving six staff cases

Kingsway Lodge, St. Marys, declared Jan. 3 and involving 10 resident cases and 15 staff cases

Knollcrest Lodge, Perth East, declared Jan. 12 and one resident case and involving five staff cases

Queensway Nursing home, Bluewater, declared Dec. 31 and involving one resident case and one staff case

Caressant Care Retirement Home, North Perth, declared Jan. 2 and involving two resident case and two staff cases

Exeter Villa, South Huron, declared Jan. 2 and involving seven resident cases and 13 staff cases

Goderich Place, Goderich, declared Jan. 8 and involving one resident case and four staff cases

Maplewood Manor Retirement Home, Huron East, declared Dec. 30 and involving one resident case and four staff cases

Seaforth Manor Retirement Home, Huron East, declared Jan. 2 and involving four resident cases and three staff cases

HPPH is also reporting an outbreak at Stratford General Hospital, declared Jan. 7, involving three patients and five staff members.

HPPH is reporting 10 outbreaks at congregate living settings but no further details were provided.

As of Jan. 17, 83.9 per cent of residents aged five and older have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 79.1 per cent are fully vaccinated. Third-dose coverage stands at 45.4 per cent of those five and older, though those under the age of 18 are not eligible for a third dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Bluewater Health reported 59 patients in hospital with confirmed COVID-19, up from 34 a week ago. Of those 59, 10 are in the ICU.

Lambton Public Health is reporting the average ICU occupancy was at 78 per cent for the week of Jan. 9, down from 95 per cent for the week of Jan. 2.

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 2 was 28.5 per cent, down from 31.2 per cent for the week of Dec. 26.

On Tuesday, Lambton Public Health reported:

7,953 total cases (an increase of 85)

712 active cases (an increase of 157)

7,142 resolved cases (an increase of 239)

99 deaths to date (an increase of three)

No further details were provided about the deaths reported Tuesday.



LPH reported 16 active outbreaks as of Tuesday, including at the following congregate living facilities:

Lambton County Developmental Services in Wyoming, declared Jan. 9 and involving fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five staff/caregiver cases

Huron House Boys Home in Brights Grove, declared Jan. 8 and involving fewer than five residents and five staff/caregivers

Community Living Sarnia-Lambton in Sarnia, declared Jan. 7 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers

St. Francis Advocates in Petrolia, declared Jan. 7 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers

A previous outbreak at Community Living Sarnia-Lambton in Sarnia, declared Jan. 6 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers, was resolved as of Jan. 17.

There are outbreaks at the following long-term care and retirement homes:

Country Manor Estates in Lambton Shores, declared Jan. 17 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff

Watford Quality Care in Watford, declared Jan. 5 and involving six resident cases and fewer than five staff cases

Trillium Villa in Sarnia, declared Jan. 3 and involving 35 residents and 30 staff/caregivers

Marshall Gowland Manor in Sarnia, declared Jan. 1 and involving fewer than five residents and 15staff/caregivers

Afton Park Place in Sarnia, declared Dec. 31 and involving fewer than five residents and 14 staff/caregivers

Sumac Lodge in Sarnia, declared Dec. 31 and involving 33 resident cases and 27 cases among staff/caregivers

Fiddick’s Nursing Home in Petrolia, declared Dec. 30 and involving 13 residents and 18 staff/caregivers

There are two hospital outbreaks and a jail outbreak. The outbreak at Sarnia Jail in Sarnia was declared Jan. 8 and involves 32 inmates and fewer than five staff members.

One outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia declared Jan. 7 involves eight patients and five staff members. A second outbreak at Bluewater Health was declared Jan. 14 and involves six patients and nine staff members.

There are two outbreaks an unidentified workplaces, one declared Jan. 17 and involving three cases and one declared Jan. 11 involving six cases.

Among those five and older, 81 per cent have had at least one dose of vaccine, 77 per cent have had two doses and 37 per cent have had a third dose. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also contact the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues



