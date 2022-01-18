Ontario schools reopen with plans to distribute rapid COVID tests, ramp up vaccine clinics

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario schools were starting to distribute rapid COVID-19 tests and ramp up on-site vaccination clinics Tuesday as more students headed back to class in-person.

The province has said it will provide two rapid COVID-19 tests for staff and students now that PCR tests are less accessible to everyone due to high case volumes.

The Lakehead District School Board in Thunder Bay, Ont., where classes ran in-person Monday and Tuesday, said 16,000 rapid tests were in schools on the first day of classes.

In southwestern Ontario, the St. Clair Catholic District School Board said it would be sending the test kits home with students on Jan. 20.

The Toronto Catholic Board, meanwhile, said tests would be distributed starting next Monday.

A major snowstorm delayed the return to physical classrooms for several boards on Monday following a two-week pandemic closure. Many students in the Toronto and Ottawa regions also stayed home Tuesday as cleanup from the storm continued.

The provincial government has said students and staff with symptoms can take two rapid tests 24 to 48 hours apart and if both are negative, they can come back to school once symptoms have been improving for a day.

If the test is positive, people must isolate for either five or 10 days, with a longer isolation period for unvaccinated people older than 12 or immunocompromised people.

Meanwhile, health units were also running vaccine clinics at schools to boost the vaccination rate for kids aged five to 11 and offer booster shots to education workers.

In Toronto, the city was planning more in-school immunization clinics in neighbourhoods with low uptake.

Joe Cressy, chair of the city’s board of health, said 42 clinics were scheduled as of Tuesday along with more virtual townhalls to discuss vaccines with parents. He said 101,000 residents had already attended similar events, and noted that 250 targeted vaccine clinics had already been run.

The health unit in North Bay was also advertising a Thursday afternoon clinic specifically for younger children and their families, and public health in Sudbury, Ont., was planning a clinic specifically for educators and students on the same day.

The vaccination and rapid test ramp-up comes as students head back to class while the Omicron variant has overwhelmed the province’s testing and contact tracing resources, leaving people with little information about cases in schools.

The province has said it will start reporting data on absences next week, but not specific information on cases or whether absences are related to an infection.

On Tuesday, the leader of the Opposition New Democrats said that the government’s priority should be to avoid another school closure, but she raised concerns that not enough is being done to achieve that or make families confident that schools are safe.

“(Premier) Doug Ford has actually made things more difficult for families,,” Andrea Horwath said, pointing to reduced testing capacity and the province’s decision to stop reporting cases in schools.

“How do parents, how does anybody, make a decision about how to keep themselves safe, to keep your kids safe, to prevent this spread of, of the virus, when they’re left completely in the dark.”

Teachers unions have warned families to brace for disruptions from anticipated staff shortages caused by the Omicron variant.

On Tuesday, several boards in the Toronto area, like the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, the Toronto Catholic District School Board and the York Region District School Board, said classes would proceed through online learning due to the cleanup from Monday’ storm.

The Durham District School Board cancelled all in-person classes, with secondary students shifting to remote learning. Elementary students in the district will have a snow day.

The Toronto District School Board said there would be no online classes, noting in a post that 36 of its schools still need to have snow removed from their roofs — a task it said couldn’t be completed Monday due to poor weather and road conditions.

The Ottawa Carleton and Ottawa Catholic school boards tweeted early Tuesday morning that all schools would be open but the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority cancelled all bus service because many residential roads had yet to be plowed.