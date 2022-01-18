4,183 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID, 580 in intensive care

Ontario is reporting a record of 4,183 people in hospital with COVID on Tuesday, though just over half of them were initially admitted due to virus complications, with 580 in intensive care units.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 4,183 people in hospital with COVID-19, which is up by 296 since yesterday, 53.5 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 46.5 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

This is an increase from 3,220 people in hospital last Tuesday.

There are 580 people in ICUs, which is up by two from the previous day. Around 82 per cent of those in intensive care with COVID were admitted because of the virus, while around 18 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

The number of people in ICUs is up from 477 from last week.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 7,086 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 963,693.

Of the 7,086 new cases recorded, the data showed 1,087 were unvaccinated people, 245 were partially vaccinated people, 5,439 were fully vaccinated people. For 314 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,666 as 38 more virus-related deaths were added. One of the deaths occurred more than a month ago, officials noted.

There are a total of 861,554 recoveries, which is around 87 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 10,189 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 88.7 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 91.4 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 43.5 per cent — more than 5.6 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 50.2 per cent with 7.2 per cent who are now fully vaccinated.

The province administered 39,418 doses in the last day, a low number as several vaccination clinics in the Greater Toronto Area were closed due to the massive snowstorm Monday.

The government said 31,355 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. Test positivity rate stands at 24.5 per cent. There are 31,645 tests currently under investigation.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,908 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which an increase of three deaths since the previous day. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 350 current outbreaks in homes, which is up by four from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 2,617 active cases among long-term care residents and 4,157 active cases among staff — up by 69 and up by 67, respectively, in the last day.

— With files from Ryan Rocca

