Health

All COVID vaccination clinics close in Greater Toronto Area due to winter snow storm

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario sees ‘biggest winter storm’ in several years' Ontario sees ‘biggest winter storm’ in several years
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario sees 'biggest winter storm' in several years.

Local public health units in Toronto, Peel, York and Durham regions say they are all cancelling COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for Monday due to the major snow storm that swept through the province.

Toronto Public Health said the decision to close the clinics was for the safety of residents and staff.

“Individuals who had a vaccination appointment booked for Jan. 17 at one of the City of Toronto-run vaccination clinics will be receiving a direct communication from TPH indicating that their appointment has been cancelled,” Toronto Public Health said.

All local public health units are encouraging people to rebook their appointments online.

Peel Public Health said it expects clinics to be open on Tuesday.

Read more: Southern Ontario wakes up to snowfall dump, blizzard warning lifted for most regions

Environment Canada issued a blizzard warning for the City of Toronto and surrounding areas on Monday morning.

Toronto and the surrounding cities are expected to get as much as 60 cm of snow.

The snowstorm has caused havoc in the city as drivers get stuck in snow and major Toronto roads and highways are at a standstill.

Toronto police have temporarily shut down the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway to get vehicles off the road and get plows to clear the expressways.

