List of Greater Toronto Area school closures for Tuesday, Jan. 18

Here is a list of in-person school closures for the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

Boards have said due to the winter storm aftermath cleanup, the roads and sidewalks are not safe for students and staff to attend school in-person.

Some schools have switched to remote learning for the day, with some exceptions.

Toronto District School Board: both in-person instruction and online learning closed/cancelled.

Toronto Catholic District School Board: both in-person instruction and online learning closed/cancelled.

Peel District School Board: both in-person instruction and online learning closed/cancelled. Asynchronous learning optional.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: in-person school cancelled. Students will learn virtually.

York Region District School Board: in-person school cancelled. Students will learn virtually.

York Catholic District School Board: in-person school cancelled. Students will learn virtually.

Durham District School Board: Buses cancelled. Elementary schools will be closed. Secondary schools switch to online learning.

Durham Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled for all zones. Secondary schools switch to remote learning. Elementary schools are closed.

Halton District School Board: both in-person instruction and online learning closed/cancelled. Asynchronous learning optional.

Halton Catholic District School Board: both in-person instruction and online learning closed/cancelled. Asynchronous learning optional.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: both in-person instruction and online learning closed/cancelled.

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: in-person instruction cancelled. Online (asynchronous) learning for elementary students.

Niagara District School Board: both in-person instruction and online learning closed/cancelled.

Niagara Catholic District School Board: both in-person instruction and online learning closed/cancelled. Asynchronous learning optional.

— More to come.

