Quebec reports 89 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to rise

Quebec recorded 89 new deaths linked to COVID-19 as hospitalizations remained on the upswing in the province Tuesday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations rose by 36 for a total of 3,417 patients. Of those, 289 are in intensive care units, an increase of three compared with the previous day.

Health officials say 336 patients were admitted to hospitals across Quebec, while 300 were discharged in the past 24-hour period.

The province reported 5,143 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday. The government has said that the number of infections listed as part of the daily tally is not an accurate representation of the situation since access to testing centres is limited.

The most recent update brings the province’s total official caseload to 806,296. The health crisis has killed 12,453 Quebecers to date.

When it comes to the vaccination campaign, another 88,673 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the last day. So far, the province has given out more than 16.5 million shots.

Meanwhile, the latest testing information shows screening centres performed 28,356 tests Sunday.

New measures as students head back to school

Quebecers will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter liquor and cannabis stores as of Tuesday. Under the government’s plan, the vaccine passport will also be extended to big box stores next week.

Students are back in school after Monday’s scheduled reopening was postponed for many because of a major winter storm.

Schoolchildren had been learning remotely since the end of the holiday break amid high COVID-19 transmission across the province.

Students must wear a mask at all times while indoors.

Health Minister Christian Dubé will hold a pandemic briefing Tuesday afternoon alongside the province’s interim public health director.

—with files from The Canadian Press

