Winter storms pummeling Ontario and Quebec

Ontario and Quebec residents are dealing with severe winter weather Monday as two storms continue to dump snow on the provinces.

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings in both areas, with Ontario expecting total snowfall amounts of 25 to 35 centimetres.

Meanwhile, some Ontario regions, including Toronto, are under a “blizzard warning” as hazardous conditions with heavy snow and strong winds are expected.

Up to 50 cm of snow is possible in some areas, the weather agency said.

Meanwhile, some areas in Quebec like the Laurentians and greater Montreal can expect up to 35 cm of snow.

The federal forecaster said a low-pressure system around the Great Lakes would dump snow on parts of Ontario starting Sunday night, while a storm brewing in the United States would be making its way to southern Quebec.

The winter storms, the first major weather events of the year, have forced school boards in the provinces to revisit its plans for in-person learning at schools for the day.

In Ontario, several schools are closed. Some have switched to online learning while others have claimed Monday a complete “snow day” with no instruction. Students across the province were set to return to in-person learning Monday, after the province delayed the return due to COVID-19 spread.

In Quebec, among the schools boards that have announced school closures for Monday so far are the English Montreal School Board, the Lester B. Pearson School Board and the Marguerite Bourgeois School Board. Many private schools have also announced that they will be closed.

Monday was also set to be Quebec’s first day back to school for elementary and high school students across the province following the winter break.

Both storms are expected to continue throughout the day.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues, Alessia Simona Maratta and The Canadian Press