COVID-19: LHSC sets new record with 129 inpatients, MLHU reports 1 death

For the second consecutive day, the London Health Sciences Centre is reporting a record-high number of COVID-19 inpatients.

LHSC said Wednesday it is caring for 129 patients, up from 107 on Tuesday. Before those two record-breaking days, the previous record was set on May 5, 2021 when 99 inpatients with COVID-19 were in LHSC’s care.

Meanwhile, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting another COVID-19-related death in the region. The death involved a man in his 70s who was unvaccinated and the death is not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

It’s the first death reported since Monday, when the health unit announced four deaths over the weekend.

The MLHU also reported 324 cases Wednesday.

Hospitalizations

LHSC is caring for a record-high 129 inpatients with COVID-19, up from a previous record of 107 reported Tuesday and 63 a week ago.

Of those, 21 are in adult critical care, unchanged from Monday and up from 10 a week ago.



Six of the 129 are in Children’s Hospital, up from five or fewer on Tuesday, with five or fewer in pediatric critical care. Last Wednesday, LHSC reported five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital with zero in pediatric critical care.

Of the 129 patients, 80 are being treated for COVID-19 while 49 are being treated with COVID-19, up from 71 and 36, respectively, the day before. This data was not available last week.



Among staff, there are 512 cases of COVID-19, up from 468 on Tuesday and 261 a week ago.

There are currently active outbreaks at University Hospital in 7IP Clinical Neurosciences – 204, 210, 300 wing and A9 Inpatients 100 and 200 Corridors as well as at Victoria Hospital’s B7-200 adult psychiatric intensive care unit (PICU).

The outbreak in A9 Inpatients 100 and 200 Corridors at UH involves 10 confirmed patient cases and nine confirmed staff cases, with another five or fewer potential cases. The outbreak at 7IP Clinical Neurosciences involves 17 confirmed patient cases and five or fewer confirmed staff cases with another 16 potential staff cases.

The lone outbreak at Victoria Hospital involves seven patient cases and five or fewer confirmed cases among staff with another seven potential staff cases.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London is no longer differentiating between outbreak and non-outbreak cases. It’s reporting a total of 71 cases among patients or residents and 105 among health-care workers. On Tuesday, St. Joseph’s reported a total of 58 patient or resident cases, most of them outbreak-related, and 124 health-care worker cases, most of which were non-outbreak-related.

Of the 71 patient or resident cases reported Wednesday, 46 are at Parkwood Institute Main Building, one at Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building and 24 at Mount Hope Centre for Long-Term Care.

St. Joseph’s is currently reporting outbreaks in SM1, MV5 and MV1 at Mount Hope and in 3AE, 3KE, 4BE, 4AE, 4AN, 2Perth, GRU and MSK at Parkwood Institute Main Building.

Cases and testing

The MLHU reported 324 cases on Wednesday and one death, involving a man in his 70s who was not vaccinated. The death is not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

Note that due to changes in eligibility for PCR testing, daily case counts are no longer considered a fully reliable reflection of COVID-19 activity in the region.

In total, there have been 24,896 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic, including 3,984 active cases (a decrease of 296), 20,648 resolved cases (an increase of 625) and 264 deaths (an increase of one).

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 2 was 24.0 per cent, down from 28.3 per cent the week of Dec. 26, 2021.

Outbreaks

As of Wednesday, outbreaks are active at the following long-term care homes, retirement homes or hospitals:

Arbor Trace Alzheimer’s Special Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Jan. 4

Babcock Community Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Dec. 31

Chartwell London, Magnolia and Pinebrook areas, declared Dec. 18

Chartwell Parkhill, Countryside Unit, declared Jan. 1

Country Terrace, Nottinghill Unit, declared Dec. 28

Dearness Home, in 5E, 5W, 4E, Oakdale and 2W, declared Dec. 29

Dorchester Terrace, facility-wide, declared Jan. 6

Earls Court Village, first and third floors, declared Jan. 2

Elmwood Place, facility-wide, declared Dec. 27

Extendicare, first, second and third floors, declared Dec. 24

Henley Place LTC Residence, facility-wide, declared Dec. 29

Highview Residence – Chapin House, facility-wide, declared Jan. 7

Kensington Village, first and second floors, declared Jan. 4

Kensington Village Retirement, Highbury area, declared Jan. 4

LHSC – University Hospital, 7IP Neurosciences, declared Jan. 1

LHSC – University Hospital, A9 Inpatient – 100 and 200 Corridors, declared Jan. 11

LHSC – Victoria Hospital, PICU, declared Dec. 31

Manor Village at London, 4 West and 4 Centre, declared Jan. 10

McCormick Home, Evergreen unit, declared Dec. 14

McGarrell Place, facility-wide, declared Jan. 1

Meadow Park Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Jan. 1

Middlesex Terrace, third floor, declared Dec. 26

Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, SM1, MV5 and MV1, declared Dec. 25

Oakcrossing Retirement Living, facility-wide, declared Jan. 4

Parkwood Institute Main Building, 2 Perth, declared Jan. 5

Parkwood Institute Main Building, 3 Kent/Essex, declared Dec. 31

Parkwood Institute Main Building, 3A-East, declared Dec. 23

Parkwood Institute Main Building, 4 Bruce Elgin, declared Jan. 3

Parkwood Institute Main Building, 4AE/4AN, declared Jan. 9

Parkwood Institute Main Building, 5AN and 5AE, declared Jan. 9

Strathmere Lodge, facility-wide, declared Jan. 6

Village of Glendale Crossing, facility-wide, Lambeth, declared Dec. 25

Westmount Gardens, Daisy Unit, declared Jan. 3

There is also an outbreak at Peoplecare Oak Crossing, in White Pine and Red Oak, declared Dec. 31, but the illness is only described as “respiratory unknown.”

There are no active outbreaks at elementary or secondary schools, child-care or early years centres or post-secondary institutions in the MLHU’s jurisdiction as of Wednesday.



Vaccinations

As of Jan. 8, 88.6 per cent of those aged five and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 88 per cent a week prior, while 82.7 per cent have had two doses, up from 82.1 per cent a week prior.

The percentage of those aged five and older who’ve received third doses climbed to 31.8 per cent as of Jan. 8 from 25.4 per cent as of Jan. 1. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

Additionally, more than 68 per cent of those aged 70 and older have had a third dose.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says individuals with COVID-19 symptoms should consider themselves to be positive for COVID-19 and self-isolate.

The health unit has provided information on what to do if you develop symptoms, test positive on a rapid test or PCR test or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.



Health unit data shows that since Dec. 1, 39.13 per cent of hospitalized cases have involved people who were unvaccinated and 58.39 per cent involved fully vaccinated individuals in that same timeframe. The rest involve those who were partially vaccinated. Note that unvaccinated residents make up only 11.4 per cent of the region’s five-and-older population as of Jan. 8.

Of the 12 deaths reported in the past six weeks, half involved fully vaccinated individuals and half involved unvaccinated individuals.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies, as well as guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country, transportation support for those in need and more.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 3,448 people are in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Of the 3,448 people in hospital with COVID-19, which is up by 228 since Tuesday, around 54 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while about 46 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

The province also reported that of the hospitalizations there are 505 people in ICUs, which is up 28 from the previous day. Around 83 per cent of those in intensive care were admitted because of COVID-19, while around 17 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 9,783 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 46 more virus-related deaths over the past month.

Further details, including vaccination status of cases, can be found in this Global News article.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported four more deaths on Wednesday. The deaths involve two women from Oxford County, one in her 60s and the other in her 80s, as well as a man in his 50s from Elgin County and a man in his 70s whose death is associated with an outbreak at Secord Trails. This is the second death associated with the current Secord Trails outbreak.

SWPH reported three deaths the day before, all tied to long-term care homes. The deaths involve a woman in her 80s at Caressant Care Bonnie Place, a man in his 80s at Secord Trails and a woman in her 90s at Terrace Lodge.

SWPH reported 24 hospitalizations on Wednesday, up from 23 the day before and 18 a week ago. There were eight cases in the ICU, unchanged from Tuesday and up from five a week ago.

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 2 was 19.5 per cent, down from 24.8 per cent during the week of Dec. 26.

As for cases, SWPH is reporting:

8,720 cases (an increase of 106, with two cases removed due to data cleanup)

1,312 active cases (a decrease of 70)

7,112 resolved cases (an increase of 170; note that SWPH clears all cases after 10 days regardless of outcome)

126 deaths (an increase of four)



There are active outbreaks at the following long-term homes, retirement homes and hospitals:

Valleyview Nursing Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 23 and involving 15 resident cases and 20 staff cases

Woodingford Lodge, Woodstock, declared Dec. 28 and involving nine resident cases and 14 staff cases

Tillsonburg Retirement Residence – Tillsonburg, declared Dec. 29 and involving three resident cases

Chartwell Oxford Gardens, Woodstock, declared Dec. 30 and involving 12 resident cases and three staff cases

Caressant Care Bonnie Place Retirement Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 30 and involving 13 resident cases, six staff cases, one death and one case under investigation

Caressant Care Bonnie Place Nursing Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 30 and involving four resident cases and six staff cases

Elgin Manor, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 31 and involving four resident cases and two staff cases

Extendicare, Port Stanley, declared Jan. 2 and involving seven resident cases and seven staff cases

Secord Trails, Ingersoll, declared Jan. 2 and involving 34 resident cases, 10 staff cases and two deaths

Chartwell Aylmer, Aylmer, declared Jan. 2 and involving three resident cases and six staff cases

Alexandra Hospital, Ingersoll, declared Jan. 3 and involving nine resident cases and two staff cases

Caressant Care Nursing Home – Woodstock, declared Jan. 3 and involving one resident case and 10 staff cases

Maples Nursing Home – Tavistock, declared Jan. 7, involving one resident case and six staff cases

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital – St. Thomas, declared Jan. 7, involving three resident cases and three staff cases

There are currently no active outbreaks at local schools. More information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

As of Jan. 10, 76.6 per cent of those aged five and older in the region had received two doses of the vaccine, while 81.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

A walk-in vaccination clinic will be held on Jan. 13 in Straffordville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Straffordville Community Centre at 56169 Heritage Line.

Further information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit encouraged people to join its Same-Day Vaccination List, which offers any leftover doses due to cancellations or no-shows.

Huron and Perth

On Wednesday, Huron Perth Public Health reported six people were in hospital with COVID-19, up from five on Tuesday and down from seven a week ago.

Of those, four are considered to be active cases.

The number of health-care workers with active COVID-19 infections climbed to 89, up from 87 on Tuesday and 15 a week ago.

For the week of Jan. 2, the test positivity rate was 11 per cent, from 21.2 per cent for the week of Dec. 26.



In total, HPPH reported on Wednesday:

4,306 total cases (an increase of 30)

1,189 active cases (an increase of 13)

3,039 recoveries (an increase of 32)

78 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent deaths were reported on Tuesday when two deaths were added to the tally, no further details were provided.



There are 20 active outbreaks reported by HPPH, including nine at long-term care or retirement homes:

Hillside Manor, Perth East, declared Dec. 31 and involving three staff cases

Kingsway Lodge, St. Marys, declared Jan. 3 and involving seven resident cases and 10 staff cases

Queensway Nursing home, Bluewater, declared Dec. 31 and involving one resident case and one staff case

Wildwood Care Centre, St. Marys, declared Dec. 27 and involving seven staff cases

Caressant Care Retirement Home, North Perth, declared Jan. 2 and involving one resident case and two staff cases

Exeter Villa, South Huron, declared Jan. 2 and involving six resident cases and 10 staff cases

Goderich Place, Goderich, declared Jan. 8 and involving one resident case and three staff cases

Maplewood Manor Retirement Home, Huron East, declared Dec. 30 and involving one resident case and three staff cases

Seaforth Manor Retirement Home, Huron East, declared Jan. 2 and involving three resident cases and three staff cases



HPPH is also reporting an outbreak at Stratford General Hospital, declared Jan. 7, involving one patient and four staff members.

HPPH is reporting 10 outbreaks at congregate living settings but no further details were provided.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

As of Jan. 10, 83.3 per cent of residents aged five and older have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 78.4 per cent are fully vaccinated. Third-dose coverage stands at 38.6 per cent of those five and older, though those under the age of 18 are not eligible for a third dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Bluewater Health reported 35 patients in hospital with confirmed COVID-19, up from 34 the day before and 26 a week ago.

Lambton Public Health is reporting the average ICU occupancy was at 95 per cent for the week of Jan. 2, up from 80 per cent for the week of Dec. 26.

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 2 was 28.5 per cent, down from 31.2 per cent for the week of Dec. 26.

On Wednesday, Lambton Public Health reported:

7,280 total cases (an increase of 47)

939 active cases (a decrease of 376)

6,250 resolved cases (an increase of 421)

91 deaths to date (an increase of two)



LPH reported 17 active outbreaks as of Wednesday.

There are outbreaks at the following congregate living facilities:

Christian Horizons in Sarnia, declared Jan. 10 and involving fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five staff/caregiver cases

Lambton County Developmental Services in Wyoming, declared Jan. 9 and involving fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five staff/caregiver cases

Huron House Boys Home in Brights Grove, declared Jan. 8 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers

Community Living Sarnia-Lambton in Sarnia, declared Jan. 7 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers

St. Francis Advocates in Petrolia, declared Jan. 7 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers

Community Living Sarnia-Lambton in Sarnia, declared Jan. 6 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers

There are outbreaks at the following long-term care and retirement homes:

Watford Quality Care in Watford, declared Jan. 5 and involving fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five staff cases

Trillium Villa in Sarnia, declared Jan. 3 and involving 21 residents and 19 staff/caregivers

Marshall Gowland Manor in Sarnia, declared Jan. 1 and involving fewer than five residents and 13 staff/caregivers

Afton Park Place in Sarnia, declared Dec. 31 and involving fewer than five residents and nine staff/caregivers

Sumac Lodge in Sarnia, declared Dec. 31 and involving 18 resident cases and 12 cases among staff/caregivers

Fiddick’s Nursing Home in Petrolia, declared Dec. 30 and involving six residents and 12 staff/caregivers

Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia, declared Dec. 29 and involving fewer than five residents and eight staff/caregivers

Rosewood Retirement Village in Sarnia, declared Dec. 26 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff/caregivers

Outbreaks have also been reported at a jail and hospital. The outbreak at Sarnia Jail in Sarnia was declared Jan. 8 and involves five inmates and fewer than five staff members. The outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia was declared Jan. 7 and involves five patients and five staff members.

There is also an outbreak at an unidentified workplace, declared Jan. 11 and involving one case.

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

Eighty-one per cent of area residents age five and older have had at least one dose of vaccine while 77 per cent have had two doses. Thirty per cent have had a third dose, health unit data shows. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also contact the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues



