Ontario reports 3,448 people with COVID in hospital, 9,782 new cases

Ontario is reporting 3,448 people are in hospital with COVID on Wednesday, though just over half of them were initially admitted due to complications with the virus.

The Ontario government recently released data differentiating between those who were admitted to hospital due to a COVID-related illness and incidental admissions.

Of the 3,448 people in hospital with COVID-19, which is up by 228 since yesterday — around 54 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while about 46 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

The province also reported of the hospitalizations there are 505 people in ICUs, which is up 28 from the previous day. Around 83 per cent of those in intensive care were admitted because of COVID, while around 17 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

There are 505 people in ICU with #COVID19. 83% were admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 and 17% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19. The seven-day rolling average of patients with COVID-19 in ICU is 411. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 12, 2022

For vaccination status among hospitalizations, 674 were unvaccinated, 163 were partially vaccinated and 1,813 were fully vaccinated. For patients in ICUs, 157 were unvaccinated while 19 were partially vaccinated and 167 were fully vaccinated. This dataset will grow and improve over time, officials noted.

In population comparison, while the majority of Ontarians are vaccinated, those who are unvaccinated are still far more likely to land in hospital or ICU than the vaccinated, according to Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 9,783 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 906,031.

Of the 9,783 new cases recorded, the data showed 1,347 were unvaccinated people, 327 were partially vaccinated people, 7,673 were fully vaccinated people. For 435 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,445 as 46 more virus-related deaths were added from over the past month.

There are a total of 763,398 recoveries, which is around 83 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 16,106 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 88.5 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 91.2 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 38.9 per cent — more than 5 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 47.3 per cent with 4.2 per cent who are now fully vaccinated.

The province administered 159,877 doses in the last day.

The government said 56,420 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. Test positivity rate stands at 20.3 per cent. There are 85,684 tests currently under investigation.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,875 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which an increase of 10 deaths since the previous day. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 290 current outbreaks in homes, which is up by 19 from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,739 active cases among long-term care residents and 3,254 active cases among staff — up by 173 and up by 492, respectively, in the last day.

— With files from Ryan Rocca

