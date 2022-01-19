4,132 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID, 589 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 4,132 people in hospital with COVID on Wednesday, though just over half of them were initially admitted due to virus complications, with 589 in intensive care units.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 4,132 people in hospital with COVID-19, which is down by 51 since yesterday, 53.4 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 46.6 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Last Wednesday, hospitalizations was at 3,448.

There are 589 people in ICUs, which is up by 9 from the previous day. Around 82 per cent of those in intensive care with COVID were admitted because of the virus, while around 18 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

The number of people in ICUs last week was at 505.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 5,744 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 969,437.

Of the 5,744 new cases recorded, the data showed 880 were unvaccinated people, 186 were partially vaccinated people, 4,109 were fully vaccinated people. For 569 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,726 as 60 more virus-related deaths were added. One of the deaths occurred more than a month ago, officials noted.

There are a total of 874,445 recoveries, which is around 87 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 12,891 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 88.8 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 91.5 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 44.1 per cent — more than 5.7 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 50.4 per cent with 7.5 per cent who are now fully vaccinated.

The province administered 103,143 doses in the last day.

The government said 34,579 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. Test positivity rate stands at 22 per cent. There are 32,581 tests currently under investigation.

— With files from Ryan Rocca

