Canada

Omicron wave easing in some provinces as others brace for surge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2022 7:41 am
Click to play video: 'Canada’s COVID-19 case peak could occur in ‘next days,’ says top doctor' Canada’s COVID-19 case peak could occur in ‘next days,’ says top doctor
WATCH: Canada’s COVID-19 case peak could occur in ‘next days,’ says top doctor

The Omicron-fuelled fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be peaking in some provinces, while others say the worst is likely still to come.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it is bracing for a tide of COVID-19 hospitalizations and absenteeism among workers until mid-February, while Alberta says hospitalization rates are rising to levels not seen since mid-October.

Read more: Omicron peaking in some countries, but no one is ‘out of the woods yet’: WHO

The growing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Prince Edward Island has prompted the province to reduce gathering sizes and close gyms and restaurant dining rooms until at least the end of the month.

Even as they both set new records for hospitalizations, officials in Ontario and Quebec say the daily rate seems to be decreasing slightly, although they caution the health-care system remains under tremendous pressure.

There are 3,417 COVID patients in Quebec hospitals, while Ontario has 4,183, including 580 people in intensive care.

B.C. recorded 1,975 cases of COVID-19 with 854 people in hospital, as the province’s top doctor described her decision to allow the reopening of gyms and other fitness facilities Thursday as a “cautious step” in lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

Read more: Canada in for ‘intense’ weeks of Omicron infections, hospitalization surges: data

Dr. Bonnie Henry said a proof-of-vaccination card will still be required to use gyms, and the facilities will need to operate under capacity limits and provide seven metres square for every person who is exercising.

