Investigation ongoing for suspicious death in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

More medical testing is required to determine the cause and manner of a suspicious death that was reported in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Thorncliffe.

Police were called to the 6100 block of Thornaby Way N.W. for a report of a suspicious death on Saturday.

When they arrived, police found the body of a 26-year-old man in a detached garage.

Read more: Police investigate suspicious death in northwest Calgary

Investigators believe that the man had been inside the garage for several days prior to the discovery of his body. They confirmed that the man was not known to the homeowners and have been in contact with his family.

The homeowners, who Global News has agreed not to identify, said on Sunday that the incident has left them feeling unsettled.

Story continues below advertisement

They had family members over for Saturday afternoon for brunch and at one point their 12-year-old granddaughter took trash out to the bins in the garage. She told her parents there was a man sleeping inside the garage, which prompted her dad to check on the man.

After realizing the man did not have a pulse and that his body was very cold, police were notified.

Nobody has been taken into custody, said police.

Because further medical testing is required, police said Monday that the death is being considered undetermined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting Crime Stoppers.