Crime

Police investigate suspicious death in northwest Calgary

By Michael King Global News
Posted January 16, 2022 10:51 am
The Calgary Police Homicide Unit is investigating a suspicious death in the northwest Calgary of Thorncliffe. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Homicide Unit is investigating a suspicious death in the northwest Calgary of Thorncliffe. Global News

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Thorncliffe.

At around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 6100 block of Thornaby Way N.W., for a report of a suspicious death.

When they arrived, police found the body of a man in his late 20s or early 30s in a detached garage.

Woman dead, suspect in custody after body found at home in Airdrie

Investigators confirm that the man was not known to the homeowners and that they are working to identify him.

An autopsy is planned for Monday morning.

No one has been taken into custody, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Loved ones continue search for answers in young Calgary boy’s suspicious death' Loved ones continue search for answers in young Calgary boy’s suspicious death
