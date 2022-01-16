Police investigate suspicious death in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Thorncliffe.

At around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 6100 block of Thornaby Way N.W., for a report of a suspicious death.

When they arrived, police found the body of a man in his late 20s or early 30s in a detached garage.

Investigators confirm that the man was not known to the homeowners and that they are working to identify him.

An autopsy is planned for Monday morning.

No one has been taken into custody, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.