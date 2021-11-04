Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid in August Calgary homicide

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 2:40 pm
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating the death of 42-year-old Michael Donald Lloyd. View image in full screen
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating the death of 42-year-old Michael Donald Lloyd. Facebook

A man wanted in connection with an early August murder in Calgary is in police custody.

Investigators had asked for the public’s help to locate 27-year-old Steven Reader after he was identified as a suspect in the death of 42-year-old Michael Lloyd.

Read more: Calgary police look for person of interest in August homicide investigation

Police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of 6 Avenue S.E. on Aug. 9 to check on the welfare of the occupant.

That’s when Lloyd’s body was discovered. Investigators said he had died several days before.

Reader was arrested earlier this week and has now been charged with second-degree murder.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagMichael Donald Lloyd tagMichael Donald Lloyd homicide tagMichael Donald Lloyd death tagMichael Donald Lloyd death investigation tagMichael Donald Lloyd homicide investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers