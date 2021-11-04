Charges laid in August Calgary homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted in connection with an early August murder in Calgary is in police custody.

Investigators had asked for the public’s help to locate 27-year-old Steven Reader after he was identified as a suspect in the death of 42-year-old Michael Lloyd.

Police were called to an apartment in the 200 block of 6 Avenue S.E. on Aug. 9 to check on the welfare of the occupant.

That’s when Lloyd’s body was discovered. Investigators said he had died several days before.

Reader was arrested earlier this week and has now been charged with second-degree murder.