Crime

Calgary police investigate shooting in Sunalta

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 8:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Man dead after suspected shooting in southwest Calgary' Man dead after suspected shooting in southwest Calgary
WATCH: Calgary police are investigating after a man died from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Jayme Doll reports.

Calgary police were on the scene of an alleged shooting Thursday afternoon in an inner-city neighbourhood.

Police were called to the 1200 block of 17 Street S.W. at around 3:20 p.m. for reports that a man had been shot.

Officers found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in a back alley in Sunalta. Paramedics began life-saving efforts, but the man was declared dead on the scene.

One witness said he heard gunshots in the area that afternoon.

Read more: Calgary police investigate shooting after victim rushes into gas station

“I was sure it was gunshots,” Ivan Lagace told Global News. “It was three quick shots.”

With investigations ongoing in the area, police have closed 12 Avenue S.W. between 17 and 18 Street, along with the alley parallel to the avenue.

Police have no suspects at this time, but ask anyone with information about the incident to call 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

