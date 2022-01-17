Winter storm watch issued in Saskatchewan, blizzard-like conditions possible

Send this page to someone via email

Blizzard-like conditions are possible for parts of Saskatchewan on Monday night and into Tuesday morning as a low-pressure system moves across the province.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for southern Saskatchewan, and parts of the province are under a snowfall warning as the system brings a mix of weather.

Snow will begin Monday night, with five to 10 centimetres expected across the northern grain belt.

Up to 20 cm is possible along the Manitoba border, where a snowfall warning is in place from Hudson Bay to Kamsack.

Northerly wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are expected for much of southern Saskatchewan, with gusts up to 90 km/h possible with the cold front in the southwest and Wascana Basin.

Environment Canada said the combination of snow and strong wind may reduce visibility to less than 400 metres on Monday evening near the Alberta border.

Similar conditions are possible closer to the Manitoba border Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are also expected to drop quickly from above freezing to –15 C Monday night.

Officials with Environment Canada said this will cause the snowmelt to freeze, creating slippery conditions.

There is also the risk of freezing rain ahead of the low-pressure system moving in, Environment Canada cautioned.

Freezing rain is possible Monday afternoon along the warm front from North Battlefords to Estevan.

Once the system passes through, Environment Canada said extreme cold wind chill values are possible Tuesday evening as an arctic ridge of high pressure moves in.

Officials said travel should be avoided as reduced visibility in some locations could create hazardous conditions.

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

