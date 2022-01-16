Winter blast with high winds and snow expected for Calgary and Cochrane

Send this page to someone via email

If you thought the snow was going to melt away for good — think again.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Calgary along with Rocky View county near Cochrane as strong winds, snow and a rapid drop in temperatures are expected for Monday night.

“Strong northwest winds gusting up to 70 km/h will begin along the central Foothills Monday evening,” the alert said.

Read more: Tips to protect your home as Alberta warms up from a deep freeze

“These winds will move to the southeast and strengthen through the night. Wind gusts up to 90 km/h are likely over southeastern Alberta by midnight. These winds will taper off by Tuesday morning.”

A brief period of rain or intense snow is expected as the wind picks up. This can cause visibility to rapidly reduce to zero in some regions due to the snowfall and blowing snow until the winds begin to ease.

Story continues below advertisement

A rapid drop in temperature will likely occur with the northwest winds, and wet surfaces may freeze causing icy conditions.

Environment Canada reminds motorists to be prepared for poor travel conditions should they have to make the trek somewhere at the start of the workweek.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app.

1:36 Protecting your home during drastic temperature shifts in the winter Protecting your home during drastic temperature shifts in the winter