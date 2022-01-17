Menu

Heavy snow, bus cancellations to start return to school in London, Ont. region

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 17, 2022 8:20 am
A person walks a dog as heavy snow falls in Vancouver, on February 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A person walks a dog as heavy snow falls in Vancouver, on February 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Winter weather is creating a bumpy start to the first day back to in-person classes since the holiday break in the London, Ont., region.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County and Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services said buses are cancelled for the day in Elgin County, Oxford County and the Red Zone.

Read more: Southern Ontario wakes up to snowfall dump, some regions under ‘blizzard’ warning

Parents and guardians can check to see if their child’s bus route is impacted on Southwestern Ontario STS’s website. The Thames Valley District School Board and London District Catholic School Board both have confirmed that schools remain open.

The national weather agency, meanwhile, is warning of the potential for significant snowfall Monday morning, with up to 15 centimetres possible throughout the day.

“A low-pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes will bring significant snowfall to the region. Local blowing snow is also possible this afternoon and evening due to gusty northerly to northwesterly winds,” the agency said Monday morning.

Read more: Ontario school boards warn of potential last minute class cancellations amid COVID surge

The snow could fall as quickly as five centimetres per hour in the morning, potentially impacting visibility, meteorologists say. Blowing snow is also possible due to winds gusting to 60 km/h.

Speaking from Norfolk County at 7 a.m. Monday, Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk with West Region OPP headquarters said: “If you don’t have to go out today, please do me a favour, please stay at home.”

Trending Stories

He also warned of visibility concerns and reported seeing several vehicles in ditches. For those who do head out on the roads Monday, Sanchuk reminded motorists to clear off all of the windows on their vehicles and to reduce their speed.

