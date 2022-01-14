Ontario school boards warn of potential last minute class cancellations amid COVID surge

Some Ontario school boards say classes could be cancelled with very little notice if they don’t have enough teachers available due to high rates of COVID-19.
Classes are set to resume in-person on Monday after schools began the term with online learning.
In a message to parents, the Toronto District School Board — the province’s largest — says it’s taken numerous steps to ensure staffing levels are as high as possible, but last-minute class cancellations could happen.
The Rainbow District School Board in northern Ontario says it may have to cancel classes day-of if there aren’t enough teachers.
And the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says it will make “every effort” to keep classes and schools open, but if it cannot operate safely, a class or school may have to pivot to remote learning.
It says it will try to notify parents of any cancellations or closures the night before.
