Snow day: Many Montreal-area schools are closed Monday

Monday was set to be Quebec’s first day back to school for elementary and high school students following the extended winter break, but Mother Nature had other plans.

Environment Canada is predicting four centimetres of snow to fall every hour until 10 a.m., for a total accumulation of around 25 cm. Blowing snow, with gusts reaching up to 70 km/h, is also expected to decrease visibility and create difficult driving conditions.

“We are spreading salt on steep hills and major roads, we are doing the maintenance of all the trucks. Our crews are being prepared to hit the road,” said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

The majority of Montreal-area school boards cancelled classes Monday due to the snowstorm.

Among the school boards that have announced a snow day are:

English Montreal School Board

Lester B. Pearson School Board

Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board

Many of the city’s private schools have also announced that they will be closed Monday. Below is a list of school closures. If your school is not on this list, please visit the school’s website to verify its status.

Schools that have announced a snow day for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022:

All Riverside School Board schools and centres

Azrieli Talmud Torah | Herzliah

St. George’s Elementary and High Schools

The Montreal Oral School for the Deaf

Alexander von Humboldt German International School, Baie D’Urfé

Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys, including daycare services

Miss Edgar’s and Miss Cramp’s School

Centre de services scolaire Marie-Victorin, including daycare services

Kells Academy Elementary, Middle School, High School and Grade 12

Centre de services scolaire des Laurentides

North Star Academy Laval

SWLSB schools, Adult Education, Vocational Training centres, daycares and head office

New Frontiers School Board

The Study

English Montreal School Board all schools, adult centres and the head office

all institutions with CSSPI

Trafalgar School for Girls

— with files from Global News’ Julie Turcotte