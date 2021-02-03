Menu

Montreal snow-removal operations to kick off Wednesday after winter storm

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 9:44 am
Click to play video 'First major storm of the year blankets the city in snow' First major storm of the year blankets the city in snow
Montrealers are digging out after the first major snow storm of the year. Our Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines lends a helping hand.

Montrealers are digging out Wednesday morning as a snowstorm continues to sweep through parts of Quebec.

The wintry weather brought more than 15 centimetres of snow to the city and surrounding areas after a developing low-pressure system made its way up the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

Mayor Valérie Plante says that snow-removal crews will fan out starting at 7 p.m. on local streets. She is asking drivers to respect parking restrictions to avoid being towed and delaying the operations.

READ MORE: Snow descends on Montreal as blast of wintry weather hits Quebec

Montrealers are also being reminded to abide by the nightly curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. that remains in effect across the province. The government’s health order aims to address COVID-19 numbers.

While the snow has tapered off in the city, other areas — including Quebec City and the Gaspé — remain under storm warnings.

Environment Canada says those regions will see more snow throughout the day and warns that “hazardous winter conditions are expected.”

