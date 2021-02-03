Montreal snow-removal operations to kick off Wednesday after winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

Montrealers are digging out Wednesday morning as a snowstorm continues to sweep through parts of Quebec.

The wintry weather brought more than 15 centimetres of snow to the city and surrounding areas after a developing low-pressure system made its way up the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

Mayor Valérie Plante says that snow-removal crews will fan out starting at 7 p.m. on local streets. She is asking drivers to respect parking restrictions to avoid being towed and delaying the operations.

Montrealers are also being reminded to abide by the nightly curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. that remains in effect across the province. The government’s health order aims to address COVID-19 numbers.

While the snow has tapered off in the city, other areas — including Quebec City and the Gaspé — remain under storm warnings.

Environment Canada says those regions will see more snow throughout the day and warns that “hazardous winter conditions are expected.”