Snowfall warning issued for Montreal as blast of wintry weather hits Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

A blast of wintry weather is underway in Quebec as snow continues to fall across the province Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for several areas, including Montreal and Quebec City, as a developing low-pressure system moves up the U.S. Eastern Seaboard and becomes a “major storm.”

As the storm intensifies, Montreal is expected to see up to 15 centimetres of snow throughout the day and into Wednesday.

The weather agency warns there will be blowing snow as well, which could make for a tricky commute.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the warning states. “Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.”

Read more: Montreal community organization offers new portable shelters to help homeless during winter

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, Quebec provincial police are calling on people to be careful behind the wheel and to adapt their driving when necessary.

“Be patient and keep your distance,” the Sûreté du Québec wrote on social media.

For those commuting by bus, Montreal’s public transit authority (STM) says delays are possible due to difficult road conditions.

Montreal is being spared from the worst of the storm, however, compared to other regions.

Quebec City and the Eastern Townships will see up to 40 centimetres of snow by Wednesday. Environment Canada says “hazardous conditions” are expected for those areas.